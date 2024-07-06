Excerpts From No to NATO and UNAC 2024

Subtitle:

Program Type: 10

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Djibo Sobukwe, Reiner Braun, Ben Grosscup, K.J. Noh, Sarah Martin, Mnar Adley

Contributor: Essential Dissent Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 13, 2024, midnight

Summary: Excerpts from World Beyond War's No to NATO conference, held July 6, 2024 in Washington, DC as a counter-summit to NATO's 75th anniversary summit held the following week. The final segment is from the 2024 conference of the United National AntiWar Coalition, held April 5 -7 in St. Paul, MN.



I've previously posted these excerpts to radio4all, but not in a radio-ready format. Instead, they were were posted as part of longer audio files or, in the case of the final segment, as a short stand-alone file.

Credits: If you broadcast this audio, please:



1. Credit Essential Dissent.

2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com



Thanks!



Buy Essential Dissent a coffee ($3): https://ko-fi.com/essentialdissent



Please donate $1 per month to Essential Dissent:

https://www.patreon.com/EssentialDissent



Essential Dissent Online:



Subscribe to the iTunes podcast: https://tinyurl.com/yyq9w8sy

YouTube:https://tinyurl.com/yxz8ehks

Facebook:https://tinyurl.com/y64ufjeh

a-Infos Radio Project:https://tinyurl.com/y5k6t4ub

Notes: Version 1: A 00:58:00 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes my voiceovers. Drop it onto your timeline, kick back, and relax.



I've previously posted these excerpts to radio4all, but not in a radio-ready format. Instead, they were were posted as part of longer audio files or, in the case of the final segment, as a short stand-alone file.



---



DISCLAIMER: By downloading my audio with the intention of broadcasting it, you agree and acknowledge that it is solely your responsibility to make sure your uses of it comply with all FCC regulations.



