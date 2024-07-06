The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Essential Dissent
10
Djibo Sobukwe, Reiner Braun, Ben Grosscup, K.J. Noh, Sarah Martin, Mnar Adley
 Essential Dissent  Contact Contributor
Aug. 13, 2024, midnight
Excerpts from World Beyond War's No to NATO conference, held July 6, 2024 in Washington, DC as a counter-summit to NATO's 75th anniversary summit held the following week. The final segment is from the 2024 conference of the United National AntiWar Coalition, held April 5 -7 in St. Paul, MN.

I've previously posted these excerpts to radio4all, but not in a radio-ready format. Instead, they were were posted as part of longer audio files or, in the case of the final segment, as a short stand-alone file.
If you broadcast this audio, please:

1. Credit Essential Dissent.
2. Notify Wilton via the Contact Contributor button, or directly: wvought at gmail dot com

Thanks!

Version 1: A 00:58:00 RADIO READY edit (-24 LUFS 192kbps Mp3). Includes my voiceovers. Drop it onto your timeline, kick back, and relax.

---

Excerpts From No to NATO and UNAC 2024 Download Program Podcast
RADIO READY -24 LUFS 192kbps mp3
00:58:00 1 July 6, 2024
Washington, DC; St. Paul, MN
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  192Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 5 Download File...
 