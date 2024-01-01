Summary: In this episode of Half-Cocked Tales, the hosts discuss various topics including the St. Valentine's Day Massacre, the fascination with organized crime, and the potential dangers of artificial intelligence and nuclear bombs. They then move on to the challenge of deciphering the Vesuvius scrolls, the dangers of contaminated 'Real Water’. As always there’s “Fact Checkin’ Time”, where guests try to tell which news headlines were fact checked stories and which weren’t. To end the discussion, the hosts examine the benefits of Tai Chi for high blood pressure. They mention a study from the China Academy of Chinese Medical Sciences that found Tai Chi to be more effective in reducing high blood pressure than other forms of aerobic exercise. The hosts express their surprise and interest in this finding and discuss the positive effects of Tai Chi on the body and mind. They also mention the accessibility and simplicity of Tai Chi compared to other forms of exercise.