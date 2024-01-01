Summary: A new argument is emerging in favor of using nuclear to cover the increased power demands of Artificial Intelligence, and - almost as an afterthought - fuel the green transition to solar and wind.



Legislation in Congress, such as the Advance Act, supported by the Biden administration, has already passed, with bi—partisan support, as recently as June 2024. It is written to fund all stages of the cycle - from uranium mining to accelerated building and licensing of new nuclear power plants.



Strangely the mining industry has always prepared for the new market in uranium. And we all would have known had we attended their conferences. The program begins with an interview from the World's Premier Mineral Exploration & Mining Convention. They convened in March, 2024, in Toronto, Canada. Jeremy Szafron interviews Amir Adnani, President and CEO of Uranium Energy Corp.



Linda Pentz Gunter comments on the passage of the Advance Act in June of 2024 with overwhelming bipartisan support and quickly signed by Joe Biden. Linda Pentz Gunter founded Beyond Nuclear in 2007. They support grassroots, national and international efforts to phase out nuclear power in favor of safer energy choices with which to address the climate crisis.

Thanks to Nuclear Hotseat for the quote.



Meanwhile Elon Musk - along with the most notorious billionaires - is driving the charge for nuclear power to fuel data centers for artificial intelligence. This program ends with excerpts from his podcast the “ELON MUSK EVOLUTION”



Come back when TUC Radio returns for the questions raised by all who warned of the dangers of uranium mining, left behind toxic waste, the toxic byproducts from making nuclear fuel, the risks from reactor accidents, the fact that so far only one permanent repository for nuclear waste is under construction in this world. It’s in Finland and needs to last 100,000 years. That’s how long the waste will remain toxic to life.



DATE: June 2024



