Program Information
Between the Lines for August 14, 2024
Between The Lines Radio Newsmagazine
Featured Speakers/Commentators: Lawrence Lessig, Roy L. Furman Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School; Branko Marcetic, staff writer with Jacobin magazine; John Mark Rozendaal an activist with Extinction Rebellion NYC.
Summary: Kamala Harris Can Politically Neutralize Dangerous SCOTUS Presidential Immunity Ruling; Can Gov. Tim Walz's Minnesota Progressive Legislative Victories be Replicated Nationally?; In NYC Climate Protest Citibank Orders Arrest of Activist Classical Cellist Performing Bach.
