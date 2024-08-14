Summary: Today we are joined by Talei Hornback and Brandy Ervin…two community activists who are also AKA Sorority members—and literally the women standing behind Kamala Harris during her viral campaign rally stop in Glendale, AZ. We take the first part of the show to discuss the importance of Harris’ campaign to Black women, as well as address some of the online opposition they face.



In the second part of the show, we discuss engaging with online political opposition. We finish the segment with some best practices and words of wisdom to ensure people better understand the state of play when it comes to online disagreements and discussions.



Our Way Black History Fact celebrates the life of Afro-Cuban singer Celia Cruz as she is now on the quarter and her coin is being distributed by the U.S. Mint.

