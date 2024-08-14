Today we are joined by Talei Hornback and Brandy Ervin…two community activists who are also AKA Sorority members—and literally the women standing behind Kamala Harris during her viral campaign rally stop in Glendale, AZ. We take the first part of the show to discuss the importance of Harris’ campaign to Black women, as well as address some of the online opposition they face.
In the second part of the show, we discuss engaging with online political opposition. We finish the segment with some best practices and words of wisdom to ensure people better understand the state of play when it comes to online disagreements and discussions.
Our Way Black History Fact celebrates the life of Afro-Cuban singer Celia Cruz as she is now on the quarter and her coin is being distributed by the U.S. Mint.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.