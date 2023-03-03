Notes: This week's show features stories from Radio Deutsche-Welle and Radio Havana Cuba.



From GERMANY- In September of 2022, the Nord Stream 2 pipeline was blown up. Intended to deliver an increased supply of natural gas from Russia to Germany under the Baltic Sea. This was 7 months into the Russian invasion of Ukraine. It created an energy crisis in Europe, global petroleum prices soared, and the US launched a massive delivery system of LNG by ship to Germany. The US blamed the explosions on Russia, others said the US was behind the sabotage, and last year US officials said a pro-Ukrainian group was likely the culprit. Germany has issued an arrest warrant for a Ukrainian with a Polish address. This story is breaking as I produce this show. Last weekend Israeli forces bombed the 20th school in Palestine in the last month- this one killed scores of civilians and has been condemned by governments and organizations across the globe- a spokesperson from the organization Save The Children reports on the deadliest attack on a school since October. A DW correspondent in Israel explains their justification for the precision bombing of displaced Palestinians sheltering in a school.



LINK for Seymour Hersh on the Nord Stream explosion SWR 03/03/23- http://youthspeaksout.net/swr230303.mp3





From CUBA- Concerning the election in Venezuela, the Attorney General presented a detailed report on right wing attempts to disrupt the country. A Peruvian court dismissed the case against former president Fujimori for the 1990-2000 forced sterilization of 200,000 poor and indigenous women. The UN Special Rapporteur for Palestine says the latest Israeli military school bombing was further evidence of genocide using US and EU weapons. The US will send an additional $3.5 billion to Israel for US made weapons. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights monitor found no evidence of a military presence at the latest school massacre in Palestine. The Palestine Ministry of Health says nearly 500 medical workers have been killed in the Gaza Strip, 310 medical workers have been arrested, and 130 ambulances have been destroyed.





"I always believe in truth. Sometimes I know truth others don't. That puts me in a little bit of jeopardy sometimes."

--Seymour Hersh

--Seymour Hersh



