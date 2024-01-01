The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Coalition To March On DNC 2024 - Federal Court Update/Interview
Action/Event
Hatem Abudayyeh, Joe Iosbaker
 Dale Lehman/WZRD  Contact Contributor
Aug. 16, 2024, midnight
Four days before the scheduled rally and march on the DNC and 10 months after app[lying for the permits to do so; and a Federal law suit over the Coalition's Constitutional rights
being infringed on by the city's intentional stalling,the Coalition the March on the DNC received, by order of the Federal Judge, the cities reply regarding permits to rally in Union Park from where the march would commence. Permission granted on condition that no sound system, stage, tents or portable toilets were allowed.
The coalition is back in Federal court after being "blindsided by the Cities Law Department, the decision by the judge now delayed till Friday allowing the City to present it appeal to the injuction filed by the Coalition. Speakers are representatives of a few of the groups in the coalition ; Hatem Abudayyeh lead spokes person for the coalition; and Joe Iosbaler , organizer with the antiwar coalition.
Chicagi,IL
