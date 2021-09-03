TBR 240816 - Get Set for the Great Reset*

Subtitle: Get Set for the Great Reset*

Date Published: Aug. 16, 2024

Summary: This week’s radio show features everything from a penis museum to the end of our freedom as we know it.



You never know where the next Thunderbolt will strike, so listen with all due caution…

*The News & Commentary section of this week's show originally aired on September 3rd, 2021



Part 1:



Disclaimer / Station ID

TB Intro

Music: Focus

Phallological Studies

Music: Grant Geissman — Shawn Lane

Hopeful Notes

Music: Mike Oldfield (2X)

The Thunderbolt Does It Again!

Music: Youn Sun Nah

Get Set for the Great Reset

Music: Dies Irae / Epic Symphonic Rock — Capsule — Radio Soulwax

Part 2:



Disclaimer

Hero for a Price

Music: Gene Krupa

Resistance Advice

Music: Trillian Green

To Be? Or Not To Be?

Music: Jennifer Batten

Music Intro

Karzai Talk 6

by Harry Shearer

Meanwhile in Afghanistan

by David Rovics

Why Don't They Play You On The Radio?

by David Rovics

Behind the Barricades

by David Rovics

Credits / Disclaimer

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO & Patreon Only:



Intro

Who Will Tell the People?

by David Rovics

0:13—6:00



Credits

