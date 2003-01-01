Sonic Café, yeah, we’re on the radio, from Rockford, IL, that’s Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Pettersson and Bun E. Carlos, Cheap Trick there to kick off the program. So hey, welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 398. This time the Sonic Café brings you a great music mix pulled from the last 55 years. Hey, if we don’t dig it, then we won’t spin it. Listen up for Badfinger from 1971, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs from 2013, Devo, Baby Woodrose and many more including another Sonic Café two for two, twin spin. This time listen for the Strangeloves from 1965 with the original recording of I Want Candy followed by the Bow Wow Wow’s 1982 cover. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is in the house to tell us all about his new cell phone. And finally, we’ve got a new feature for you. Listen for a classically trained actor reading an overly dramatic YELP review of the Presidio Café, complete with our commentary dropped in just for fun. All that and more from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, a place where radio, is everything. From 2018, this is James Bay, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: On the Radio Artist: Cheap Trick LP: Heaven Tonight Yr: 1978 Song 2: Wasted On Each Other Artist: James Bay LP: Electric Light Yr: 2018 Song 3: Suitcase (Earlier Version / Remastered 2010) Artist: Badfinger LP: Straight Up Yr: 1971 Song 4: What A Fool Believes Artist: The Doobie Brothers LP: Minute By Minute Yr. 1978 Song 5: Despair Artist: Yeah Yeah Yeahs LP: Mosquito Yr: 2013 Song 6: Getting a New Cell Phone Artist: Jim Gaffigan LP: Dark Pale Yr: 2023 Song 7: Through Being Cool Artist: Devo LP: New Traditionalists Year: 1981 Song 8: Deadbeat Club Artist: The B-52's LP: Cosmic Thing Yr: 1989 Song 9: I Want Candy Artist: The Strangeloves LP: I Want Candy Yr: 1965 Song 10: I Want Candy Artist: Bow Wow Wow LP: Yr: 1982 Song 11: Honeydripper Artist: Baby Woodrose LP: Money For Soul Yr: 2003 Song 12: The Presido Cafe Artist: Real Actors Read YELP Reviews LP: Yr: 2018 Song 13: King of You Artist: Wilco LP: Star Wars Yr: 2015 Song 14: Losing Touch Artist: The Killers LP: Day & Age Yr: 2008 Song 15: Radio Is Everything Artist: Elvis Costello LP: Hey Clockface Yr: 2020
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)