The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Radio Is Everything
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 16, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café, yeah, we’re on the radio, from Rockford, IL, that’s Rick Nielsen, Robin Zander, Tom Pettersson and Bun E. Carlos, Cheap Trick there to kick off the program. So hey, welcome, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 398. This time the Sonic Café brings you a great music mix pulled from the last 55 years. Hey, if we don’t dig it, then we won’t spin it. Listen up for Badfinger from 1971, the Yeah, Yeah, Yeahs from 2013, Devo, Baby Woodrose and many more including another Sonic Café two for two, twin spin. This time listen for the Strangeloves from 1965 with the original recording of I Want Candy followed by the Bow Wow Wow’s 1982 cover. Comedian Jim Gaffigan is in the house to tell us all about his new cell phone. And finally, we’ve got a new feature for you. Listen for a classically trained actor reading an overly dramatic YELP review of the Presidio Café, complete with our commentary dropped in just for fun. All that and more from our little radio café way out here in the Pacific Northwest, a place where radio, is everything. From 2018, this is James Bay, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: On the Radio
Artist: Cheap Trick
LP: Heaven Tonight
Yr: 1978
Song 2: Wasted On Each Other
Artist: James Bay
LP: Electric Light
Yr: 2018
Song 3: Suitcase (Earlier Version / Remastered 2010)
Artist: Badfinger
LP: Straight Up
Yr: 1971
Song 4: What A Fool Believes
Artist: The Doobie Brothers
LP: Minute By Minute
Yr. 1978
Song 5: Despair
Artist: Yeah Yeah Yeahs
LP: Mosquito
Yr: 2013
Song 6: Getting a New Cell Phone
Artist: Jim Gaffigan
LP: Dark Pale
Yr: 2023
Song 7: Through Being Cool
Artist: Devo
LP: New Traditionalists
Year: 1981
Song 8: Deadbeat Club
Artist: The B-52's
LP: Cosmic Thing
Yr: 1989
Song 9: I Want Candy
Artist: The Strangeloves
LP: I Want Candy
Yr: 1965
Song 10: I Want Candy
Artist: Bow Wow Wow
LP:
Yr: 1982
Song 11: Honeydripper
Artist: Baby Woodrose
LP: Money For Soul
Yr: 2003
Song 12: The Presido Cafe
Artist: Real Actors Read YELP Reviews
LP:
Yr: 2018
Song 13: King of You
Artist: Wilco
LP: Star Wars
Yr: 2015
Song 14: Losing Touch
Artist: The Killers
LP: Day & Age
Yr: 2008
Song 15: Radio Is Everything
Artist: Elvis Costello
LP: Hey Clockface
Yr: 2020
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  256Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 