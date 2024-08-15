The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Aug. 16, 2024, midnight


https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/08/15/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-203/

#1 - Complete 3hr 50min show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Kevin Cahill Kings 45m pay rise Crown estate royal appointments criminal surveillance hacked zoom call 14Aug24 - 00:35:00
#3 - Graham Smith Republic, King Charles' massive 45m pay rise to 132m - 00:09:00
#4 - Retired Pathologist Dr David Halpin's Diagnosis - I Don't Believe King Charles Has Cancer collapse in medical standards - 00:45:00
#5 - President Putin Meets Kursk Governor West Is Fighting Us With Hands Of The Ukrainians - 00:10:00
#6 - Peter Lord Rickets ex-NATO on Ukraine incursion into Kursk - 00:06:00
#7 - Roger Leivers Stirling To Essen and Forthcoming book on German Nuclear Scientists at Farm Hall - 00:30:00
#8 - Ex-Syrian Ambassador Peter Ford on Workers Party Policy and latest Israeli War Crimes - 00:45:00
#9 - UK foreign secretary David Lammy meets Netanyahu and Israeli genocidalists in Jerusalem - 00:03:00
#10 - Thomas Suarez Genocide Was Always The Intention, How Cult of Messianic Zionism Conquered the West - 01:00:00
#11 - Nick Griffin Syrian girl Zionist bribery co-opting of British nationalist groups to drum support for war - 00:30:00
#12 - Radio New Zealand marks 75th Anniversary of Geneva Conventions which 58 countries signed - 00:07:00
#13 - The Ethnic Cleansing of Palestine Ilan Pappe book and Israel's state terror strategy Max Blumenthal - 01:10:00

Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 03:55:00  56Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 15 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:35:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:09:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:45:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
 00:03:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
10   01:00:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
11   00:30:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
12   00:07:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
Download Program Podcast
03:55:00 1 Aug. 16, 2024
  View Script
    
13   01:10:00  64Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 