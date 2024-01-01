Summary: Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on the show we welcome back from Edmonton, Alberta, Kaylee Cardinal into our Spotlight interview. Singer, Songwriter. She has just released her 3rd album out “Boundless Possibilities” a nice mix of Indigenous Pop folk. Read all about her at our place on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/celeigh-cardinal/



Celeigh Cardinal, Janet Panic, Mecanico, 1915, Spirit Cry, Jalmy, Marroquino, Jamie Coon, Shawnee Kish, Saltwater Hank, Berk Jodoin, Carsen Gray, Red Rockerz, Sukay, Novalima, Rob Garza, XAXO, Monareta, Irv Lyons Jr., Joanne Shenandoah, Indian City

Khu.eex, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Stolen Identity, Locos Por Juana, Ailaika, Julian Taylor Band, The Groovalottos, Cody Coyote, Inez Jasper, The Johnnys, Kinky and much much more.



