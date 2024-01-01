The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Indigenous in Music with Larry K
2 hours of new and original music from our Indigenous, Native, Mexican, Aboriginal musicians of the western hemisphere.
Aug. 18, 2024, midnight
Welcome to Indigenous in Music with Larry K, on the show we welcome back from Edmonton, Alberta, Kaylee Cardinal into our Spotlight interview. Singer, Songwriter. She has just released her 3rd album out “Boundless Possibilities” a nice mix of Indigenous Pop folk. Read all about her at our place on the web at https://www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org/past-shows/celeigh-cardinal/

Celeigh Cardinal, Janet Panic, Mecanico, 1915, Spirit Cry, Jalmy, Marroquino, Jamie Coon, Shawnee Kish, Saltwater Hank, Berk Jodoin, Carsen Gray, Red Rockerz, Sukay, Novalima, Rob Garza, XAXO, Monareta, Irv Lyons Jr., Joanne Shenandoah, Indian City
Khu.eex, Aysanabee, Raye Zaragoza, Stolen Identity, Locos Por Juana, Ailaika, Julian Taylor Band, The Groovalottos, Cody Coyote, Inez Jasper, The Johnnys, Kinky and much much more.

Visit us on our home page to learn about us and our programs at www.indigenousinmusicandarts.org, check into our Two Buffalo Studios and our SAY Magazine Library to find out all about our Artists and Entrepreneurs.

