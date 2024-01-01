The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Aug. 18, 2024, midnight
This week Backbeat features some blood harmony, both male and female, some should-have-been-stars, one of the founders of the Bakersfield sound who didn't have any big hit records plus a new exponent of that sound, Weepin' Dave and some songs made (more) famous by Elvis Presley.
Artist - Title Year
Smiley Lewis - Down Yonder We Go Ballin' 1961
Bobby Lee Trammell - Shirley Lee 1957
Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Brownie's Stomp 1934
The Everly Brothers - If Her Love Isn't True 1955
The Boswell Sisters - Down On The Delta 1932
Slim Gaillard - Eatin' With the Boogie 1952
Sleepy John Estes - Milk Cow Blues 1930
The Seven Melody Men - Rockin Lord 1947
Elvis Presley Scotty & Bill - That's All Right 1954
Sol Ho'opi'i - Honolulu Hula Hula Heigh 1935
The Cats And The Fiddle - I'll Always Love You Just The Same 1936
Chester Smith and Hazel Houser - Bend Down 1957
Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Happy Hour 2023
Amos Milburn - Bewildered 1948
The Angelic Gospel Singers - My Lord And I 1953
The Blossoms - Big Talking Jim 1962
Junior Parker - Five Long Years 1959
Huelyn Duvall - Three Months To Kill 1958
B.B. King - Shake It Up And Go 1952
Earl Bostic - Answer Me 1957

