Notes: Artist - Title Year

Smiley Lewis - Down Yonder We Go Ballin' 1961

Bobby Lee Trammell - Shirley Lee 1957

Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Brownie's Stomp 1934

The Everly Brothers - If Her Love Isn't True 1955

The Boswell Sisters - Down On The Delta 1932

Slim Gaillard - Eatin' With the Boogie 1952

Sleepy John Estes - Milk Cow Blues 1930

The Seven Melody Men - Rockin Lord 1947

Elvis Presley Scotty & Bill - That's All Right 1954

Sol Ho'opi'i - Honolulu Hula Hula Heigh 1935

The Cats And The Fiddle - I'll Always Love You Just The Same 1936

Chester Smith and Hazel Houser - Bend Down 1957

Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Happy Hour 2023

Amos Milburn - Bewildered 1948

The Angelic Gospel Singers - My Lord And I 1953

The Blossoms - Big Talking Jim 1962

Junior Parker - Five Long Years 1959

Huelyn Duvall - Three Months To Kill 1958

B.B. King - Shake It Up And Go 1952

Earl Bostic - Answer Me 1957