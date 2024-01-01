This week Backbeat features some blood harmony, both male and female, some should-have-been-stars, one of the founders of the Bakersfield sound who didn't have any big hit records plus a new exponent of that sound, Weepin' Dave and some songs made (more) famous by Elvis Presley. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Smiley Lewis - Down Yonder We Go Ballin' 1961 Bobby Lee Trammell - Shirley Lee 1957 Milton Brown & the Musical Brownies - Brownie's Stomp 1934 The Everly Brothers - If Her Love Isn't True 1955 The Boswell Sisters - Down On The Delta 1932 Slim Gaillard - Eatin' With the Boogie 1952 Sleepy John Estes - Milk Cow Blues 1930 The Seven Melody Men - Rockin Lord 1947 Elvis Presley Scotty & Bill - That's All Right 1954 Sol Ho'opi'i - Honolulu Hula Hula Heigh 1935 The Cats And The Fiddle - I'll Always Love You Just The Same 1936 Chester Smith and Hazel Houser - Bend Down 1957 Weepin' Dave and the Diamond Boys - Happy Hour 2023 Amos Milburn - Bewildered 1948 The Angelic Gospel Singers - My Lord And I 1953 The Blossoms - Big Talking Jim 1962 Junior Parker - Five Long Years 1959 Huelyn Duvall - Three Months To Kill 1958 B.B. King - Shake It Up And Go 1952 Earl Bostic - Answer Me 1957