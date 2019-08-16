1. Relentless - Funky DL ft. Klashnekoff 2. All Real - Beneficence ft. A.G. and DJ Kaos 1200 3. So Think Again - El Da Sensei 4. I Don't Do It Anymore - Moka Only 5. Nocturnal - The Residents 6. The Soulution - Epidemic & Tantu 7. Art Of Scratch - The Artifacts (DJ Kaos 1200) 8. HitYaWitDat - Lootpack 9. The Giver - Late Bloomers 10. Stephansplatz/Wienerwald - Fellowsoph ft. Chapter One 11. Listen - Es 12. Origami - MC WhiteOwl ft. Smooth B and DJ 20 Dolla Julio 13. The World Is Ours - Mac The Rebel (of PXR) 14. The Ultimate (Showbiz remix) - The Artifacts 15. Peace - Rel McCoy ft. Eternia 16. This One - Eno x Dirty 17. Serenity - Ricky Got Beats
6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario
Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts
Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick
Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin
Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba
Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission to broadcast/syndicate.