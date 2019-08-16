The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Walkuman Style
airdate August 16, 2019
Music
Gamma Krush
1. Relentless - Funky DL ft. Klashnekoff
2. All Real - Beneficence ft. A.G. and DJ Kaos 1200
3. So Think Again - El Da Sensei
4. I Don't Do It Anymore - Moka Only
5. Nocturnal - The Residents
6. The Soulution - Epidemic & Tantu
7. Art Of Scratch - The Artifacts (DJ Kaos 1200)
8. HitYaWitDat - Lootpack
9. The Giver - Late Bloomers
10. Stephansplatz/Wienerwald - Fellowsoph ft. Chapter One
11. Listen - Es
12. Origami - MC WhiteOwl ft. Smooth B and DJ 20 Dolla Julio
13. The World Is Ours - Mac The Rebel (of PXR)
14. The Ultimate (Showbiz remix) - The Artifacts
15. Peace - Rel McCoy ft. Eternia
16. This One - Eno x Dirty
17. Serenity - Ricky Got Beats

6PM Eastern Time - 93.3 FM, CFRU Guelph, Ontario

Tuesday 4PM ET - 101.7 WMNB-LPFM, North Adams, Massachusetts

Tuesday 8PM AT - 106.9 FM CHMA Sackville, New Brunswick

Wednesday 11PM CT - 91.9 FM WDRT Viroqua, Wisconsin

Wednesday 10PM Central - 101.5 UMFM Winnipeg, Manitoba

Friday 10PM ET - Indi 101.5 CIOI FM, Hamilton, Ontario
For non-profit use only. No excerpting/modifying without permission. Please contact creator for permission to broadcast/syndicate.

Download Program Podcast
00:56:10 1 Aug. 21, 2024
Gammatorium
  View Script
    
 00:56:10  192Kbps flac
(77.1MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 