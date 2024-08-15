The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
we see the limits and accelerate toward them
Weekly Program
Johan Rockstrom, Alex Smith, Ollie Jay
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Aug. 18, 2024, midnight
With heat waves all over the world, are we on the edge of catastrophe? Renowned Swedish scientist Johan Rockström answers in a short TED presentation August 15, 2024. Chevron just announced a “new frontier” for oil: drilling deep below the sea. Alex checks similarities to the 2010 Deepwater Horizon blowout - America’s worst marine disaster. A new article in the journal Nature asks: “What is the hottest temperature humans can survive?” We covered that with the lead scientist Ollie Jay in 2019.
Presentation by Johan Rockstrm TED Countdown, August 15, 2024

Ollie Jay interview by Alex Smith for Radio Ecoshock, 2019.

Clip from The Twilight Zone "The Midnight Sun" 1961

Cip from "I Think We're All Bozos on This Bus" Firesign Theatre 1971

Clip from Michael Steele, RNC Convention 2008
In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 31:11 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

Ecoshock 240821 CD Quality
1 hour no-ads power radio
01:00:00 1 Aug. 18, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  128Kbps mp3
(57MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
Ecoshock 240821 Lo-Fi
faster download, lower audio quality
01:00:00 1 Aug. 18, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 01:00:00  32Kbps mp3
(14MB) None		 5 Download File...
Ecoshock 240821 Affiliates 58 minutes
allows time for station ID and announcements
00:58:00 1 Aug. 18, 2024
Boundary BC Canada
 00:58:00  128Kbps mp3
(55MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 