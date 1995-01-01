The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Aug. 19, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Mighty Joshua (USA)
Ethiopian Sunrise (feat. Zak Jawad & Tsegaye B. Selassie)
Dreaducation
Mighty Music. – 2024

3) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Somos Inmarcesibles
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023

4) Hector Guerra (México)
Noy Hay Casulidad (feat. Janeydi & Andrés Flores)
Desde El Infierno
Kasba Music – 2017

5) Tchiss Lopes (Cabo Verde)
Roots of Our Rasta
Já Bõ Corre D’Mim
Arabusta Records - 2021

6) Kimi Djabaté (Guinea-Bissau)
Afonhe
Dindin
Cumbancha - 2023

7) Wazimbo (Moçambique)
Venha Dai
Makwero
Gallo Record Company South Africa – 1999

8) Ruzika Okera (Guayanaa)
Hunitaki Tena
Roho ya Afrika
Afrikanmusic Ltd - 2002

9) Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
Ritmo Infernal
Cosas Raras
Rolando Bruno - 2024


10) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Yiki Dansez (feat. Deva)
Ko Koura
Sako Wana - 2020

11) Nova Lima (Perú)
Herejia
Ch’usay
Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018

12) Nelson (Tobago)
My Love and I
We Like It…
B’s Records - 1982

13) Kafé 3 (Guadeloupe)
Tcho
Gwo Kafé
Disques DEBS International – 2004

PART B
14) Santana (USA)
Guajira
Santana III
Columbia - 1971

15) Lengia Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)
Rebelión de un Tambor
Estética de un Rumbero
Lulaworld Records – 2023

16) Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao (Perú)
Solo he Vivido
Mi Revancha Musical
Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao – 2018

17) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)
Baba Va Bhoyi
Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe
Recordiana – 2021

18) Les Yalombas (Mali)
Diagneba
The Sonso of Samandji
Remote Records - 2022

19) Mangala Camara (Mali)
An Be Donke
Minye Minye
Syllart – 2005

20) Os M.V. 4 (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Odete
Sacode Poeira de Portugal
Sons D’Africa – 2016

21) África Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Numigo Iami É
Antologia Vol. 2
Les Disques Bongo Joe – 1998

22) African Brothers Band International (Ghana)
Susana (Soukous)
Special Collections, Vol. 1
Kaneshie Entertainment Inc. – 2004

13) Kounabeli de Mbilasuku (Gabon)
Lekou Mobi
Merci Yaya Bongo – Les Groupes d ;Animation Féminins du Gabo 1982-1989
Secousse- 2024

14) Thione Seck (Senegal)
Gadaay
…Dieullel !
Akan Productions - 1988

Download Program Podcast
01:59:51 1 Aug. 18, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:51  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 