Notes: PART A

1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Mighty Joshua (USA)

Ethiopian Sunrise (feat. Zak Jawad & Tsegaye B. Selassie)

Dreaducation

Mighty Music. – 2024



3) Plú con Plá (Colombia)

Somos Inmarcesibles

Pura Actitúd

Plú con Plá - 2023



4) Hector Guerra (México)

Noy Hay Casulidad (feat. Janeydi & Andrés Flores)

Desde El Infierno

Kasba Music – 2017



5) Tchiss Lopes (Cabo Verde)

Roots of Our Rasta

Já Bõ Corre D’Mim

Arabusta Records - 2021



6) Kimi Djabaté (Guinea-Bissau)

Afonhe

Dindin

Cumbancha - 2023



7) Wazimbo (Moçambique)

Venha Dai

Makwero

Gallo Record Company South Africa – 1999



8) Ruzika Okera (Guayanaa)

Hunitaki Tena

Roho ya Afrika

Afrikanmusic Ltd - 2002



9) Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)

Ritmo Infernal

Cosas Raras

Rolando Bruno - 2024





10) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)

Yiki Dansez (feat. Deva)

Ko Koura

Sako Wana - 2020



11) Nova Lima (Perú)

Herejia

Ch’usay

Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018



12) Nelson (Tobago)

My Love and I

We Like It…

B’s Records - 1982



13) Kafé 3 (Guadeloupe)

Tcho

Gwo Kafé

Disques DEBS International – 2004



PART B

14) Santana (USA)

Guajira

Santana III

Columbia - 1971



15) Lengia Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)

Rebelión de un Tambor

Estética de un Rumbero

Lulaworld Records – 2023



16) Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao (Perú)

Solo he Vivido

Mi Revancha Musical

Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao – 2018



17) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)

Baba Va Bhoyi

Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe

Recordiana – 2021



18) Les Yalombas (Mali)

Diagneba

The Sonso of Samandji

Remote Records - 2022



19) Mangala Camara (Mali)

An Be Donke

Minye Minye

Syllart – 2005



20) Os M.V. 4 (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Odete

Sacode Poeira de Portugal

Sons D’Africa – 2016



21) África Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Numigo Iami É

Antologia Vol. 2

Les Disques Bongo Joe – 1998



22) African Brothers Band International (Ghana)

Susana (Soukous)

Special Collections, Vol. 1

Kaneshie Entertainment Inc. – 2004



13) Kounabeli de Mbilasuku (Gabon)

Lekou Mobi

Merci Yaya Bongo – Les Groupes d ;Animation Féminins du Gabo 1982-1989

Secousse- 2024



14) Thione Seck (Senegal)

Gadaay

…Dieullel !

Akan Productions - 1988