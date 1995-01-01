The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: August 18, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes aka DJ Daudi
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Aug. 19, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music.
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM
Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
PART A
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Mighty Joshua (USA)
Ethiopian Sunrise (feat. Zak Jawad & Tsegaye B. Selassie)
Dreaducation
Mighty Music. – 2024
3) Plú con Plá (Colombia)
Somos Inmarcesibles
Pura Actitúd
Plú con Plá - 2023
4) Hector Guerra (México)
Noy Hay Casulidad (feat. Janeydi & Andrés Flores)
Desde El Infierno
Kasba Music – 2017
5) Tchiss Lopes (Cabo Verde)
Roots of Our Rasta
Já Bõ Corre D’Mim
Arabusta Records - 2021
6) Kimi Djabaté (Guinea-Bissau)
Afonhe
Dindin
Cumbancha - 2023
7) Wazimbo (Moçambique)
Venha Dai
Makwero
Gallo Record Company South Africa – 1999
8) Ruzika Okera (Guayanaa)
Hunitaki Tena
Roho ya Afrika
Afrikanmusic Ltd - 2002
9) Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
Ritmo Infernal
Cosas Raras
Rolando Bruno - 2024
10) Sako Wana (Burkina Faso)
Yiki Dansez (feat. Deva)
Ko Koura
Sako Wana - 2020
11) Nova Lima (Perú)
Herejia
Ch’usay
Wonderwheel Recordings – 2018
12) Nelson (Tobago)
My Love and I
We Like It…
B’s Records - 1982
13) Kafé 3 (Guadeloupe)
Tcho
Gwo Kafé
Disques DEBS International – 2004
PART B
14) Santana (USA)
Guajira
Santana III
Columbia - 1971
15) Lengia Salsa Brava (Guyana/Canada)
Rebelión de un Tambor
Estética de un Rumbero
Lulaworld Records – 2023
16) Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao (Perú)
Solo he Vivido
Mi Revancha Musical
Zaperoko La Resistancia Salsera del Callao – 2018
17) The Four Daughters (Zimbabwe)
Baba Va Bhoyi
Women’s Voices and Songs from Zimbabwe
Recordiana – 2021
18) Les Yalombas (Mali)
Diagneba
The Sonso of Samandji
Remote Records - 2022
19) Mangala Camara (Mali)
An Be Donke
Minye Minye
Syllart – 2005
20) Os M.V. 4 (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Odete
Sacode Poeira de Portugal
Sons D’Africa – 2016
21) África Negra (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Numigo Iami É
Antologia Vol. 2
Les Disques Bongo Joe – 1998
22) African Brothers Band International (Ghana)
Susana (Soukous)
Special Collections, Vol. 1
Kaneshie Entertainment Inc. – 2004
13) Kounabeli de Mbilasuku (Gabon)
Lekou Mobi
Merci Yaya Bongo – Les Groupes d ;Animation Féminins du Gabo 1982-1989
Secousse- 2024
14) Thione Seck (Senegal)
Gadaay
…Dieullel !
Akan Productions - 1988
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:51
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 18, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:51
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
2
