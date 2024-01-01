The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine for the week of 08-19-24
Weekly Program
Tom Daley; Jarren Duran; Billy Bean; Alice B. Toklas.
 Lucia Chappelle  Contact Contributor
Aug. 20, 2024, midnight
Baking up a storm with Alice B. Toklas; Baseball’s Billy Bean lives on in diversity training; the U.S. Supreme Court lets Republican states block queer student rights; Pope Francis blesses Ugandan and Ghanaian LGBTQ activists, the highest number of LGBTQ Olympians rank 7th in medals won;
multi-medal-winning Olympic British diver Tom Daley tearfully announces his retirement; Kim Coco Iwamoto becomes the first out transgender candidate to win state office in Hawai’i, and kudos to Chilean flamingos living in the U.K. Chester and Arthur for successfully welcoming their new chick into the world.
Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week byLucia Chappelle and produced with Greg Gordon. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Marcos Najera & Sarah Montague, with technical assistance by Daniel Huecias. Archival correspondents: Chrisanne Eastwood & Wenzel Jones, with additional thanks toAnn Northrup & Andy Humm of “GayUSATV.org”. Additional material: Greg Louganis. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Rolling Stones; Nancy Bea; Heather Woodhead, and from the “Field of Dreams” and “I Love You Alice B. Toklas” soundtracks.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Aug. 20, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 2 Download File...
 