Summary: Baking up a storm with Alice B. Toklas; Baseball’s Billy Bean lives on in diversity training; the U.S. Supreme Court lets Republican states block queer student rights; Pope Francis blesses Ugandan and Ghanaian LGBTQ activists, the highest number of LGBTQ Olympians rank 7th in medals won;

multi-medal-winning Olympic British diver Tom Daley tearfully announces his retirement; Kim Coco Iwamoto becomes the first out transgender candidate to win state office in Hawai’i, and kudos to Chilean flamingos living in the U.K. Chester and Arthur for successfully welcoming their new chick into the world.

Those stories and more this week when you choose “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.