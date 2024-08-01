In the first installment of a three part series, I sit down with Brendan Campisi (formerly of The Alberta Advantage podcast) to discuss the formation of the working class in Palestine, the rise of Palestinian trade unions, and proletarian resistance to British colonialism and Zionist settler-colonialism from 1900 to the present day.
Handsome Furs - "Serve the People" (Sound Kapital)
Back in the USSR Blog: https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/08/history-of-palestinian-working-class.html