Program Information
Back in the USSR
Part 1
Interview
Siegfried Barazov and Brendan Campisi
 Back in the USSR  Contact Contributor
Aug. 20, 2024, midnight
In the first installment of a three part series, I sit down with Brendan Campisi (formerly of The Alberta Advantage podcast) to discuss the formation of the working class in Palestine, the rise of Palestinian trade unions, and proletarian resistance to British colonialism and Zionist settler-colonialism from 1900 to the present day.
Handsome Furs - "Serve the People" (Sound Kapital)
Back in the USSR Blog:
https://proletarianguardbackintheussr.blogspot.com/2024/08/history-of-palestinian-working-class.html

Download Program Podcast
00:58:53 1 Aug. 20, 2024
CFRU 93.3 FM
  View Script
    
 00:58:53  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 7 Download File...
 