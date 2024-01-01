Notes: Hey Listeners,



So, I recently read a couple of books about the Girl Groups of the 60s. Both great reads and they provide the inspiration for tonight’s show.



Since I picked up the first one, I have had girl groups on constant play at the house. I’ve bought several box sets and collections as well as individual records. It’s safe to say I’m all in on tonight’s show.



I’ve got it all – the hits, the covers, the music that came first, the bands, the stories, the lesser or unknown tracks. It’s 2 hours of pure fun. Keep it tuned here.



The Haberdasher



The Shirelles Will You Love Me Tomorrow The Shirelles Greatest Hits Scepter Records

The Crystals Then He Kissed Me Da Doo Ron Ron - The Very Best of the Crystals Legacy Recordings

The Ronettes (The Best Part Of) Breakin' Up Be My Baby: The Very Best of the Ronettes Legacy Recordings

The Supremes You Can't Hurry Love The Supremes A' Go-Go (Expanded Edition) UNI/MOTOWN

Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Jimmy Mack Heatwave Revolver Records

The Dixie Cups Chapel Of Love The Very Best of The Dixie Cups: Chapel of Love Sun Records

The J. Geils Band Where Did Our Love Go (Live) Live: Blow Your Face Out Rhino Atlantic

Ramones Baby, I Love You End of the Century Rhino/Warner Records

The Dollyrots Be My Baby Eat My Heart Out (Plus B-sides) Beautyfreakshow Records

Aerosmith Remember (Walking In the Sand) Night In the Ruts Aerosmith P&D - Sony

The Beatles Please Mister Postman With The Beatles UMC (Universal Music Catalogue)

The Chiffons My Sweet Lord The Best of the Chiffons CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

Eddie Money Take Me Home Tonight Can't Hold Back Columbia

The Boswell Sisters When I Take My Sugar to Tea Presenting the Boswell Sisters Universal Digital Enterprises

Rosemary Clooney Come On-A My House 16 Biggest Hits Columbia/Legacy

The Andrews Sisters Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar The Unforgettable Andrews Sisters Arewssist Music Records

Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers Why Do Fools Fall In Love The Best of Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers Rhino Atlantic

The Four J's Will You Be My Love Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground Numero Group

The Tonettes I Gotta Know Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground Numero Group

The Belles Melvin Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground Numero Group

The Runaways Cherry Bomb The Runaways Island Def Jam

Sleater-Kinney I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone Call the Doctor (Remastered) Sub Pop Records

The Go-Go's Skidmarks on My Heart Beauty and the Beat CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)

The Shangri-Las Sophisticated Boom Boom The Best of the Shangri-las Mercury Records

Johnny Thunders Great Big Kiss So Alone Rhino/Warner Records

New York Dolls Looking For a Kiss New York Dolls Mercury Records

The Damned New Rose Damned Damned Damned Union Square Music

Neko Case Train from Kansas City The Tigers Have Spoken Anti/Epitaph

Mary Weiss Stop and Think It Over Dangerous Game Norton Records

Ellie Greenwich You Don't Know Red Bird Girls Red Bird

The Bobbettes Mr. Lee Presenting the Bobbettes Universal Digital Enterprises

The Chantels Every Night (I Pray) The Best of the Chantels Rhino

Mary Wells Two Lovers Two Lovers Edberg & Smith Records

The Cookies Don't Say Nothin' (Bad About My Baby) Chains: The Best of the Cookies Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group

Carole King One Fine Day Pearls: Songs of Goffin & King Legacy Recordings

The Blossoms Good, Good Lovin' 60's Girl Groups Warner Records

The Angels Wow Wow Wee (He's the Boy for Me) My Boyfriend's Back Rebound

The Andantes Like a Nightmare If You Really Love Me - The Best of the Andantes Vanilla OMP

