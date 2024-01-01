The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit Show - A musical mid-life crisis -- a late-night search for meaning and happiness airs on WRIR LP Monday nights from 9 PM to 11 PM. Stream the show @ www.wrir.org
Hey Listeners,
So, I recently read a couple of books about the Girl Groups of the 60s. Both great reads and they provide the inspiration for tonight’s show.
Since I picked up the first one, I have had girl groups on constant play at the house. I’ve bought several box sets and collections as well as individual records. It’s safe to say I’m all in on tonight’s show.
I’ve got it all – the hits, the covers, the music that came first, the bands, the stories, the lesser or unknown tracks. It’s 2 hours of pure fun. Keep it tuned here.
The Haberdasher
The Shirelles Will You Love Me Tomorrow The Shirelles Greatest Hits Scepter Records The Crystals Then He Kissed Me Da Doo Ron Ron - The Very Best of the Crystals Legacy Recordings The Ronettes (The Best Part Of) Breakin' Up Be My Baby: The Very Best of the Ronettes Legacy Recordings The Supremes You Can't Hurry Love The Supremes A' Go-Go (Expanded Edition) UNI/MOTOWN Martha Reeves & The Vandellas Jimmy Mack Heatwave Revolver Records The Dixie Cups Chapel Of Love The Very Best of The Dixie Cups: Chapel of Love Sun Records The J. Geils Band Where Did Our Love Go (Live) Live: Blow Your Face Out Rhino Atlantic Ramones Baby, I Love You End of the Century Rhino/Warner Records The Dollyrots Be My Baby Eat My Heart Out (Plus B-sides) Beautyfreakshow Records Aerosmith Remember (Walking In the Sand) Night In the Ruts Aerosmith P&D - Sony The Beatles Please Mister Postman With The Beatles UMC (Universal Music Catalogue) The Chiffons My Sweet Lord The Best of the Chiffons CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) Eddie Money Take Me Home Tonight Can't Hold Back Columbia The Boswell Sisters When I Take My Sugar to Tea Presenting the Boswell Sisters Universal Digital Enterprises Rosemary Clooney Come On-A My House 16 Biggest Hits Columbia/Legacy The Andrews Sisters Beat Me Daddy Eight to the Bar The Unforgettable Andrews Sisters Arewssist Music Records Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers Why Do Fools Fall In Love The Best of Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers Rhino Atlantic The Four J's Will You Be My Love Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground Numero Group The Tonettes I Gotta Know Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground Numero Group The Belles Melvin Basement Beehive: The Girl Group Underground Numero Group The Runaways Cherry Bomb The Runaways Island Def Jam Sleater-Kinney I Wanna Be Your Joey Ramone Call the Doctor (Remastered) Sub Pop Records The Go-Go's Skidmarks on My Heart Beauty and the Beat CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92) The Shangri-Las Sophisticated Boom Boom The Best of the Shangri-las Mercury Records Johnny Thunders Great Big Kiss So Alone Rhino/Warner Records New York Dolls Looking For a Kiss New York Dolls Mercury Records The Damned New Rose Damned Damned Damned Union Square Music Neko Case Train from Kansas City The Tigers Have Spoken Anti/Epitaph Mary Weiss Stop and Think It Over Dangerous Game Norton Records Ellie Greenwich You Don't Know Red Bird Girls Red Bird The Bobbettes Mr. Lee Presenting the Bobbettes Universal Digital Enterprises The Chantels Every Night (I Pray) The Best of the Chantels Rhino Mary Wells Two Lovers Two Lovers Edberg & Smith Records The Cookies Don't Say Nothin' (Bad About My Baby) Chains: The Best of the Cookies Warner Music Group - X5 Music Group Carole King One Fine Day Pearls: Songs of Goffin & King Legacy Recordings The Blossoms Good, Good Lovin' 60's Girl Groups Warner Records The Angels Wow Wow Wee (He's the Boy for Me) My Boyfriend's Back Rebound The Andantes Like a Nightmare If You Really Love Me - The Best of the Andantes Vanilla OMP