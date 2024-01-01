The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Sea Change Radio
Weekly Program
Andrea Thompson + David Messina
 Sea Change Radio  Contact Contributor
Aug. 20, 2024, midnight
As the dog days of summer shorten, and our vacations wind down, we dig into the Sea Change Radio archives to revisit two climate-related conversations. First, we discuss the issue of a warming planet with Andrea Thompson, a science reporter and associate editor at Scientific American. We look at how people and policymakers are trying to cope with the rising temps and examine how different parts of the globe are being affected. Then, we speak to David Messina, the CEO of Rumin8, an Australian-based startup that is hoping to transform the cattle industry. The company’s main product is a lab-grown feed additive that is designed to significantly reduce methane emissions in ruminants like cattle and sheep. We discuss the problem that Rumin8 is trying to solve and talk about the company’s business strategy and hurdles it faces.
Track: Outer Accelerator
Artist: Stereolab
Album: Mars Audiac Quintet
Label: Elektra
Year: 1994

Track: Too Darn Hot
Artist: Ella Fitzgerald
Album: Ella Fitzgerald Sings the Cole Porter Song Book
Label: Verve
Year: 1956

Aug. 20, 2024
San Francisco
 00:29:00
