Notes: “So if you have not tapped into community members that you are serving, that you are working with, then you are missing a large, piece of the solution to your problems”. - Heather Heslep

Gentrification, displacement, the struggle for ownership... These are the challenges faced by many communities today. But what if art could be the key to preserving cultural heritage and building economic resilience?

The panel discussion features Tamaira “Miss Tee” Sandifer, CEO & Founder of Studio T Arts & Entertainment, Arianna Chavez, Executive Director at Arte Americas, Roshaun Davis, Executive Director of CLTRE and Co-Founder of Unseen Heroes, and Heather Heslup, Director of Public Art Programs at Destination Crenshaw along with Nikko Kimzin, CEO + Lead Consultant at Kimzin Creative. Join us as we explore the challenges faced by marginalized communities in the arts and the importance of place keeping, ownership, and wealth redistribution.

- Make a Donation: Support Voices of the Community, fiscally sponsored by Intersection for the Arts, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, and enjoy tax deductions for your contributions. https://georgekoster.com/donate-now

Stay Connected:

- Participate: Join our next virtual and live in-person community dialogue event. https://georgekoster.us17.list-manage.com/subscribe?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=4ffc7cec9c



- YouTube: Watch this episode on our YouTube channel https://www.youtube.com/user/GeoKoster/videos



- Newsletter: Sign up to stay updated on future episodes and events https://us17.campaign-archive.com/?u=f845c8577f6fa5b07211bf63c&id=5491e31a58



- Feedback: Share your thoughts and show ideas at george@georgekoster.com



-Delve deeper into our Voices of the Community Series: explore episodes, speakers, organizations, and resources on our dedicated page. Watch and learn from all five series now! https://georgekoster.com/cfta-series-landing-page

