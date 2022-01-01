Summary: Bob Avakian on: What is a real revolution? (excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews on the RNL Show, 2022). Sunsara Taylor talks with Rafael Kadaris, on the ground in Chicago, about protests at the Democratic National Convention. A NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TO GET @BOBAVAKIANOFFICIAL EVERYWHERE. “How do you deal with the ugly and dangerous attacks against you?” Bob Avakian Answers (excerpt from The Bob Avakian Interviews on the RNL Show, 2022)