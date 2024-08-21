Between the Lines for August 21, 2024

Subtitle: Released Date: August 21, 2024

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Jennifer Loewenstein fmr Asst. Dir. Middle Eastern Studies & Senior Lecturer at the Univ of Wisconsin; Matt Bruenig, president of People’s Policy Project; Matt Bruenig, president of People’s Policy Project; Micaela Martinez,PhD,Director of Environmental..

Contributor: betweenthelinesradio@yahoo.com Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 21, 2024, midnight

Summary: As Slaughter of Palestinians Continues Gaza Ceasefire Talks Could be at Critical Juncture; Assessing Presidential Candidate Kamala Harris' Economic Policy Proposals; Toxic Hair Products Marketed to Women of Color Cause Cancer and Other Health Dangers.

Credits:

Notes:



