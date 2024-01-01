In the first half of today’s show, we discuss the many forms that voter suppression initiatives can take. We use one of our favorite lawyers and a former guest on our show, Qasim Rashid to help us make the point that voting is sacred, and there are lots of folks who would rather we didn’t exercise our right so they can more easily shape the country for their benefit.
In the second part of the show, we discuss a violent police interaction where a woman—Victoria Lee—suffering from a mental health crisis lost her life at the hands of the police. We examine the broken system that claimed the life of another person who could have been saved.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights some of the many claims of racism directed toward Donald Trump over the years.
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.