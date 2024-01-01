Summary: In the first half of today’s show, we discuss the many forms that voter suppression initiatives can take. We use one of our favorite lawyers and a former guest on our show, Qasim Rashid to help us make the point that voting is sacred, and there are lots of folks who would rather we didn’t exercise our right so they can more easily shape the country for their benefit.



In the second part of the show, we discuss a violent police interaction where a woman—Victoria Lee—suffering from a mental health crisis lost her life at the hands of the police. We examine the broken system that claimed the life of another person who could have been saved.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights some of the many claims of racism directed toward Donald Trump over the years.

