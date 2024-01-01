Notes: This week's show features stories from NHK Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, and Radio Havana Cuba.



http://youthspeaksout.net/swr2408023.mp3 (29:00)



From JAPAN- 13 years after the nuclear disaster at the Fukushima power plant, the first attempt to remove 880 tons of highly radioactive fuel debris has been suspended. Foreign and defense ministers of Japan and India met to review their joint declaration on security cooperation. Italy brought its aircraft carrier to Japan, joining many other European warships for joint drills in the south China Sea. The US and South Korea started a joint military exercise to deter and defend against a nuclear attack in the area. Russia says it shot down 11 Ukrainian drones over the outskirts of Moscow, and 34 in other parts of Russia. Iran's parliament has approved all cabinet appointments under the new President Pezeshkian who wants to improve relations with the west. Biden and Harris spoke with Netanyahu this week to motivate signing a ceasefire agreement, while also sending another aircraft carrier to the Middle East.



From GERMANY- As the ceasefire talks continue, so does the daily bombing in Gaza. An interview with an Egyptian journalist, Karim Al-Gawhary, about the talks. He says that the sticking points are Israel insisting on a continued military presence in Gaza, and continuing the war in the future. Palestine is opposed to these demands. Moves to tax the world's extremely wealthy have taken hold in several countries, like Spain, Norway, Sweden, and Denmark- Their ultra-rich have not moved elsewhere, according to the Tax Justice Network.



From CUBA- The government of Nicaragua has condemned the interventionist actions of the US program NED, that is the National Endowment for Democracy. The President Petro of Colombia has banned the export of coal to Israel as punishment for its war on Palestine. The EU warned of the humanitarian crisis in Palestine, where individuals and groups attempting to aid the civilians are under attack. The government of Scotland has suspended all meetings with the Israeli regime ambassadors, demanding an immediate ceasefire in Palestine.





Available in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59) Links at outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml



PODCAST!!!- https://feed.podbean.com/outFarpress/feed.xml (160kb Highest Quality)



Website Page-

< http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml

¡FurthuR! Dan Roberts







Dan Roberts

Shortwave Report-

www.outfarpress.com

YouthSpeaksOut!-

www.youthspeaksout.net