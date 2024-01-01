The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Half-Cocked Tales
Weekly Program
Aug. 23, 2024, midnight
Genghis Khan dies | August 18, 1227
Genghis Khan’s death (AD 1227): An unsolvable riddle or simply a pandemic disease?

Republican voters show leniency toward moral misconduct by party members, study finds
The banana apocalypse is coming. Can we stop it this time?
Dinosaur killer was a rare asteroid from unusually far away, study shows

Customers who save on electric bills could be forced to pay utility company for lost profits

British Pub Really Sells Beer Named 'Osama Bin Lager'?
Georgia mayor faces felony charges after investigators say he stashed alcohol in ditch for prisoners

If the top 1% of Americans paid the full amount of taxes they owed, it would raise $175 billion a year.
Warren Buffett on Class Warfare, 'It's My Class, the Rich Class, Making War, And We're Winning'?

No, Walz Didn't Get Stomach Pumped After 'Neigh-borhood Dare Gone Wrong'
People at Trump rallies mocking IVF with fake Vance sperm

Historic Negotiations With Big Pharma to Lower Drug Prices Will Save $1.5 Billion
Dan Leeson

01:04:38 1 Aug. 23, 2024
