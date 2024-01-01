TBR 240823 - The Nature of the Bully*

Subtitle: The Nature of the Bully*

Program Type: Weekly Program

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Dana

Contributor: Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor

Date Published: Aug. 23, 2024, midnight

Summary: This week’s radio show starts off happy and then quickly degenerates from there. We demonstrate how Nike is really rather edgeless, we feature Part 2 of the Thunderbolt Prison Project, (this week’s segment is called ‘Templates of Oppression’) and for the feature piece we dare to dream the impossible dream.



Hope springs ever eternal — even if rarely here in the Thunderbolt. Listen with extreme caution.

This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume



*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 2nd. 2018



