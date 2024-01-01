This week’s radio show starts off happy and then quickly degenerates from there. We demonstrate how Nike is really rather edgeless, we feature Part 2 of the Thunderbolt Prison Project, (this week’s segment is called ‘Templates of Oppression’) and for the feature piece we dare to dream the impossible dream.
Hope springs ever eternal — even if rarely here in the Thunderbolt. Listen with extreme caution.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 2nd. 2018
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID 00:00—00:31
TB Intro Music: Focus 00:30—02:17
Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah Music: Xavier Cugat 02:17—04:03
Nike On the Edge! Music: Elvis Schoenberg's Orchestre Surreal 04:02—08:52
Lottery Winnings Music: The Final Edition 08:51—09:26
The Thunderbolt Prison Project Part 2: Templates for Oppression Music: Reckless Night Ensemble — Ozric Tentacles — Klanguage — 801 Band 09:26—27:03
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID 27:03—27:40
The Nature of the Bully Music: Harry Roche Constellation — DEVO — Esquivel — Hatfield & The North 27:40—42:06