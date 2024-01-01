The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Nature of the Bully*
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Aug. 23, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show starts off happy and then quickly degenerates from there. We demonstrate how Nike is really rather edgeless, we feature Part 2 of the Thunderbolt Prison Project, (this week’s segment is called ‘Templates of Oppression’) and for the feature piece we dare to dream the impossible dream.

Hope springs ever eternal — even if rarely here in the Thunderbolt. Listen with extreme caution.
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

*The News & Commentary section of this week’s show originally aired on November 2nd. 2018

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—00:31

TB Intro
Music: Focus
00:30—02:17

Zip-A-Dee-Doo-Dah
Music: Xavier Cugat
02:17—04:03

Nike On the Edge!
Music: Elvis Schoenberg's Orchestre Surreal
04:02—08:52

Lottery Winnings
Music: The Final Edition
08:51—09:26

The Thunderbolt Prison Project Part 2: Templates for Oppression
Music: Reckless Night Ensemble — Ozric Tentacles — Klanguage — 801 Band
09:26—27:03

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
27:03—27:40

The Nature of the Bully
Music: Harry Roche Constellation — DEVO — Esquivel — Hatfield & The North
27:40—42:06

———————————————————

Music Intro
42:05—42:15

You’re So Good For Me
by Humble Pie
42:13—46:04

Sweet Peace and Time
by Humble Pie
45:59—51:48

Credits / Disclaimer / Promo
Music: Jethro Tull
51:42—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00-0:28

C'mon Everybody
by Humble Pie
0:25-5:38

Credits
5:36-6:00

TBR 240823 - The Nature of the Bully* Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Aug. 23, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
TBR 240823 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Aug. 22, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 9 Download File...
 