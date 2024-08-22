Notes: #1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]

~Full interviews with...

#2 - Prof Richard Lintzen Keynote Science, consensus and the politics of climate change - 00:30:00

#3 - Owen Jones on Stella Maris St Andrews Uni PURGED For Opposing Israels War Crimes - 00:20:00

#4 - Scott Ritter Judging Freedom Will Russia Attack NATO - 00:30:00

#5 - BBC: Ben Wallace Ukraine Kursk Storm Shadow practical legalities Shashank Joshi 22Aug24 - 00:10:00

#6 - Avraham Stern 1940 How a Zionist armed group helped create the state of Israel Al Jazeera World Documentary - 00:40:00

#7 - Journalist Richard Medhurst On His UK Arrest Under Terrorism Act - 00:15:00

#8 - Ilan Pappe Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic (2024) - 00:30:00

#9 - Kamala Harris formally accepts her party's nomination for president at DNC - 00:40:00

#10 - Noam Chomsky about the future of our world - 00:50:00

#11 - Mark Goodwin Silicon Valley Chain of Custody Mafia Holding The Elites Bitcoin - 01:05:00