Program Information
State Of The City reports
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative
Aug. 23, 2024





https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/08/22/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-204/
#1 - Complete 3hr 45min show - [right click to download]
~Full interviews with...
#2 - Prof Richard Lintzen Keynote Science, consensus and the politics of climate change - 00:30:00
#3 - Owen Jones on Stella Maris St Andrews Uni PURGED For Opposing Israels War Crimes - 00:20:00
#4 - Scott Ritter Judging Freedom Will Russia Attack NATO - 00:30:00
#5 - BBC: Ben Wallace Ukraine Kursk Storm Shadow practical legalities Shashank Joshi 22Aug24 - 00:10:00
#6 - Avraham Stern 1940 How a Zionist armed group helped create the state of Israel Al Jazeera World Documentary - 00:40:00
#7 - Journalist Richard Medhurst On His UK Arrest Under Terrorism Act - 00:15:00
#8 - Ilan Pappe Lobbying for Zionism on Both Sides of the Atlantic (2024) - 00:30:00
#9 - Kamala Harris formally accepts her party's nomination for president at DNC - 00:40:00
#10 - Noam Chomsky about the future of our world - 00:50:00
#11 - Mark Goodwin Silicon Valley Chain of Custody Mafia Holding The Elites Bitcoin - 01:05:00

