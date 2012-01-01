The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Sonic Cafe
Return of the Randomizer
Weekly Program
Scott Clark
 Scott Clark  Contact Contributor
Aug. 24, 2024, midnight
Sonic Café with Iggy Pop there, singing about his favorite piece of heavy earth moving equipment, the Bulldozer. So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 399. This time the Sonic Café presents the return of the Randomizer, our very own advanced AI program. We’ve turned it loose to pick our music mix, and ahh it’s done a pretty good job. Won’t be long until we’re all out of a job, ahem. Anyway, the Randomizer has lined up a mix from 53 years including the Black Keys, jazz from Nostalgia 77 and the Monster, Awolnation, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, The Isley Brothers, The Smithereens and many more. We’ll also bring you another News You Can’t use segment from our friends at the Onion News Network. This time we’ll a breaking news story, so new that our intrepid reporter literally has no information to report. But ahh at least he’s on the scene should something happen, right? All that and more as the Sonic Café presents the return of the Randomizer, it’s not Open AI… it’s better. You’ve heard of Superman, Batman, Spiderman and Iron Man, but I bet you haven’t heard of Astro Man, here’s Jimi Hendrix, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Bulldozer
Artist: Iggy Pop
LP: Zombie Birdhouse
Yr: 2019
Song 2: Astro Man
Artist: Jimi Hendrix
LP: The Cry Of Love
Yr: 1970
Song 3: Do the Romp
Artist: The Black Keys featuring Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton
LP: Delta Kream
Yr: 2020
Song 4: The Taxidermist
Artist: Nostalgia 77 and the Monster
LP: The Taxidermist
Yr. 2012
Song 5: Waiting Room
Artist: AWOLNATION Feat. GROUPLOVE
LP: My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me
Yr: 2022
Song 6: Toady Man's Hour
Artist: The Claypool Lennon Delirium
LP: South Of Reality
Yr: 2019
Song 7: Breaking Story So New Reporter Literally Has No Information
Artist: The Onion
LP: The Onion News Network
Year: 2012
Song 8: I Turned You On
Artist: The Isley Brothers
LP: The Brothers: Isley
Yr: 1969
Song 9: Hetty O'Hara Confidential
Artist: Elvis Costello
LP: Hey Clockface
Yr: 2020
Song 10: Blood and Roses
Artist: The Smithereens
LP: Especially For You
Yr: 1986
Song 11: Hollywood (Acoustic)
Artist: Car Seat Headrest
LP: Making A Door Less Open
Yr: 2020
Song 12: Pepper
Artist: Death Cab For Cutie
LP: Asphalt Meadows
Yr: 2022
Song 13: Forgotten Boy
Artist: Broken Bells
LP: INTO THE BLUE
Yr: 2022
Song 14: Drivin' Down To Georgia
Artist: Tom Petty
LP: Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions)
Yr: 2021
Song 15: Your Heart Is As Black As Night
Artist: Melody Gardot
LP: My One And Only Thrill
Yr: 2009
About the Producer:

Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.

The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.

About the Sonic Café:

The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.

Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.

An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.

The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)

