Sonic Café with Iggy Pop there, singing about his favorite piece of heavy earth moving equipment, the Bulldozer. So hey welcome to our little coastal radio café, I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 399. This time the Sonic Café presents the return of the Randomizer, our very own advanced AI program. We’ve turned it loose to pick our music mix, and ahh it’s done a pretty good job. Won’t be long until we’re all out of a job, ahem. Anyway, the Randomizer has lined up a mix from 53 years including the Black Keys, jazz from Nostalgia 77 and the Monster, Awolnation, The Claypool Lennon Delirium, The Isley Brothers, The Smithereens and many more. We’ll also bring you another News You Can’t use segment from our friends at the Onion News Network. This time we’ll a breaking news story, so new that our intrepid reporter literally has no information to report. But ahh at least he’s on the scene should something happen, right? All that and more as the Sonic Café presents the return of the Randomizer, it’s not Open AI… it’s better. You’ve heard of Superman, Batman, Spiderman and Iron Man, but I bet you haven’t heard of Astro Man, here’s Jimi Hendrix, and we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Bulldozer Artist: Iggy Pop LP: Zombie Birdhouse Yr: 2019 Song 2: Astro Man Artist: Jimi Hendrix LP: The Cry Of Love Yr: 1970 Song 3: Do the Romp Artist: The Black Keys featuring Kenny Brown and Eric Deaton LP: Delta Kream Yr: 2020 Song 4: The Taxidermist Artist: Nostalgia 77 and the Monster LP: The Taxidermist Yr. 2012 Song 5: Waiting Room Artist: AWOLNATION Feat. GROUPLOVE LP: My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers & Me Yr: 2022 Song 6: Toady Man's Hour Artist: The Claypool Lennon Delirium LP: South Of Reality Yr: 2019 Song 7: Breaking Story So New Reporter Literally Has No Information Artist: The Onion LP: The Onion News Network Year: 2012 Song 8: I Turned You On Artist: The Isley Brothers LP: The Brothers: Isley Yr: 1969 Song 9: Hetty O'Hara Confidential Artist: Elvis Costello LP: Hey Clockface Yr: 2020 Song 10: Blood and Roses Artist: The Smithereens LP: Especially For You Yr: 1986 Song 11: Hollywood (Acoustic) Artist: Car Seat Headrest LP: Making A Door Less Open Yr: 2020 Song 12: Pepper Artist: Death Cab For Cutie LP: Asphalt Meadows Yr: 2022 Song 13: Forgotten Boy Artist: Broken Bells LP: INTO THE BLUE Yr: 2022 Song 14: Drivin' Down To Georgia Artist: Tom Petty LP: Finding Wildflowers (Alternate Versions) Yr: 2021 Song 15: Your Heart Is As Black As Night Artist: Melody Gardot LP: My One And Only Thrill Yr: 2009
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
Each program is 58:00 minutes in length leaving room for station ID, promos and PSAs. Each episode is .mp3 encoded at a constant rate of 256kbps and ready for broadcast.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
The Sonic Cafe has a Facebook page (facebook.com/SonicCafeRadio) where complete show notes and playlists are presented for each episode. Listeners can also reach the show producers via email (SonicCafeRadio@gmail.com)