We'll Shout Bamalama with Otis Redding, head to Funkytown with Lipps Inc., and Get Small with Trouble Funk, plus we'll hear a smoking set of Afrobeat featuring Femi Kuti and Orlando Julius and see Pretty Girls Everywhere with Eugene Church.
UpFront Soul Playlist #2024.32
PLEASE NOTE: Due to the vagaries of Spinitron, these songs are listed in reverse order. (i.e., Joan Armatrading Back to the Night is song 1, hour 1)
Sam Cooke "Havin' a Party" from Live at the Harlem Square Club 1963 on RCA Kashmere Stage Band "Do Your Thing [Instrumental]" from Texas Thunder Soul 1968-1974 ENDRECHERI "MusiClimber" from HYBRID FUNK Curtis Mayfield "Little Child Running Wild" from Superfly Trouble Funk "Let's Get Small" from Chocolate City Go-Go: The Best Of T.E.D.D. & D.E.T.T Records Breakwater "Splashdown Time" from Splashdown Carl Carlton "She's a Bad Mama Jama" from Ultimate Funk Lipps Inc "Funkytown" from Funky Kids' Party Franco "El Vocele, Psui" from The Brasiliero Treasure Box of Funk and Soul Mongo Santamaria "Black Dice" from Fania Latin Soul Essentials San Lazaro "Amor de Despedida" from La Despedida Dee Edwards "Why Can't There Be Love" from Gilles Peterson Digs America Vol. 2 Willie Bobo "Snort Of Green" from Hell Of An Act To Follow D'Angelo and The Vanguard "Till It's Done (Tutu)" from Black Messiah Orlando Julius "Efoye SD" from Super Afro Soul Main Street "Slipped Disc" from Get Down On It: Funky Soul Music Femi Kuti "Dem bobo" from Africa Shrine 1968 Featuring Rasheed Ali "Black Power Revolution" from 1968: Soul Power Eddie Harris "Exodus" from Artist's Choice Curtis Mayfield "We The People Who Are Darker Than Blue" from Curtis The Temptations "Message from a Black Man" from Discoveries Dr. Martin Luther King Jr "Where Do We Go From Here? (August 16 1967)" from The Anthology 1957-1968 on Words of Wisdom Nancy Dupree "What Do I Have?" from Ghetto Reality on Smithsonian Folkways Nina Simone "To Be Young, Gifted And Black" from The Essential Nina Simone Eugene Church "Pretty Girls Everywhere" from Pretty Girls Everywhere Bernard "Pretty" Purdie "Time is Tight" from Soul Drums Otis Redding "Shout Bamalama" Joan Armatrading "Back to the Night" from Back to the Night