The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
 Lorne VanSinclair  Contact Contributor
Aug. 25, 2024, midnight
We continue our romp through music history on Backbeat with everything from Dolly Parton showing her love of
bluegrass to some delta blues, Danny Marks does a tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, we'll hear some fine jubilee gospel from an unknown group, and round it out with some obscure rockabilly, do-wop and New Orleans jazz from Zutty Singleton.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Louis Jordan - Knock Me A Kiss 1942
Smith Jubilee Singers - I've Got To Tell It 1947
Eddie Cochran - Cut Across Shorty 1960
Big Maybelle - My Country Man 1953
Grandpa Jones - Old Rattler 1947
Bukka White - Fixin' to Die Blues 1940
Danny Marks - Uncle John 2012
Bo Diddley - Deed And Deed I Do 1960
Toots & The Maytals - 54 46 That's My Number 1970
Zutty and His Band (Zutty Singleton, Horace Eubanks) - Runenae Papa 1935
Dolly Parton - I'm Gonna Sleep With One Eye Open 1999
Todd Rhodes Orchestra (Lavern Baker, vocal) - Pig Latin Blues 1952
The Solitaires - Walking Along 1957
The Skylarks - There Must Be A City 1951
Harley Gabbard & Aubrey Holt - Hey Baby 1959
Sonny James - Dance Her By Me (One More Time) 1962
Huey And Jerry - Little Chickee Wah Wah 1958
Jerry Lee Lewis - Sick And Tired 1961
Rosetta Perry - Farewell Blues 1957
Sam Butera - Screw Driver

Full show, no breaks Download Program Podcast
00:58:00 1 Aug. 25, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
  View Script
    
 00:58:00  320Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 