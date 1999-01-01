We continue our romp through music history on Backbeat with everything from Dolly Parton showing her love of bluegrass to some delta blues, Danny Marks does a tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, we'll hear some fine jubilee gospel from an unknown group, and round it out with some obscure rockabilly, do-wop and New Orleans jazz from Zutty Singleton. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Louis Jordan - Knock Me A Kiss 1942 Smith Jubilee Singers - I've Got To Tell It 1947 Eddie Cochran - Cut Across Shorty 1960 Big Maybelle - My Country Man 1953 Grandpa Jones - Old Rattler 1947 Bukka White - Fixin' to Die Blues 1940 Danny Marks - Uncle John 2012 Bo Diddley - Deed And Deed I Do 1960 Toots & The Maytals - 54 46 That's My Number 1970 Zutty and His Band (Zutty Singleton, Horace Eubanks) - Runenae Papa 1935 Dolly Parton - I'm Gonna Sleep With One Eye Open 1999 Todd Rhodes Orchestra (Lavern Baker, vocal) - Pig Latin Blues 1952 The Solitaires - Walking Along 1957 The Skylarks - There Must Be A City 1951 Harley Gabbard & Aubrey Holt - Hey Baby 1959 Sonny James - Dance Her By Me (One More Time) 1962 Huey And Jerry - Little Chickee Wah Wah 1958 Jerry Lee Lewis - Sick And Tired 1961 Rosetta Perry - Farewell Blues 1957 Sam Butera - Screw Driver