Summary: We continue our romp through music history on Backbeat with everything from Dolly Parton showing her love of

bluegrass to some delta blues, Danny Marks does a tribute to Mississippi John Hurt, we'll hear some fine jubilee gospel from an unknown group, and round it out with some obscure rockabilly, do-wop and New Orleans jazz from Zutty Singleton.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.