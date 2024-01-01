This site requries that you enable JavaScript in your browser.
Program Information
Climate Hope and Horror (replay)
Series:
Radio Ecoshock Show
Subtitle: top scientists deliver hope and horror
Program Type: Weekly Program
Featured Speakers/Commentators: V. Ramanathan, Andy Ridgwell
Contributor:
Alex Smith Contact Contributor
Date Published: Aug. 25, 2024, midnight
Summary: Three degrees C warming by 2050? Catastrophe, and what we have to do to avoid it - famous American scientist V. Ramanathan from his life work & new science. Dr. Andy Ridgwell from UC Riverside on the last great warming of 5 degrees C.
Credits: Interviews and music by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Notes: In the Affiliates version there is a break and re-intro at 25:15 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.
