Summary: Audio from a Zoom webinar sponsored by Veterans for Peace, presented here with their permission.



From the organizers:



After the Cold War, the US neocon elite planed to dominate the world. The US attacked and wrecked multiple nations in the Balkans, Central Asia, Africa, and elsewhere. But China continued its peaceful development and is now helping these nations develop and/or recover. The US considers this alter-development a threat, and now China, Russia, and its allies have been designated "revisionist powers"--official enemies– and our Washington elite are attacking, sanctioning, & threatening everyone who will not join us against China and the rising multi-polar global south.

US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper signed a secret order designating the US to be in "active combat with China." Kurt Campbell, Deputy Secretary of State, has threatened to unleash "A magnificent symphony of death." General Minihan and Admiral Davidson expect war in 2025 and 2027, respectively. Will the US trigger global war for hegemony, or go gently into that good night? The planet is at stake.

Michael Wong is the vice president of Veterans for Peace, San Francisco chapter 69, serves on the VFP National Board of Directors, is a past national vice president of VFP, and is one of two co-ordinators of the VFP China Working Group. He is published in the book, “Veterans of War, Veterans of Peace,” edited by Maxine Hong Kingston, and appears in the documentary, “Sir! No Sir!” about the GI resistance movement to the American war in Viet Nam. He is a retired social worker with a Master of Social Work degree.

Matt Hoh is the Associate Director of the Eisenhower Media Network, an organization of expert former military, intelligence and civilian national security officials who seek to reach broad, cross-partisan audiences in diverse media outlets and among the American people – who increasingly sense that U.S. foreign policy today is not making them, or the world, safer. Matt is a former Marine Corps captain, Afghanistan State Department officer, a disabled Iraq War veteran and is a Senior Fellow Emeritus with the Center for International Policy.



Matt has been a prolific writer and speaker about issues of war and peace. Matt serves on the advisory boards of many peace organizations including Veterans for Peace and World Beyond War and is an associate member of Veteran Intelligence Professionals for Sanity.



Ken Hammond is a professor at New Mexico State University specializing in China and East Asia. He spent ten years living and studying in China, is fluent in Mandarin, holds a B.A. in History & Political Science from Kent State University, and a Ph.D. in History & East Asian Languages from Harvard University. He is the author of several books and courses, and his latest book is "China's Revolution and the Quest for a Socialist Future," published by 1804 Books.

K.J. Noh is a peace activist, journalist, and scholar specializing in the geopolitics of the Asian continent. He writes for Asia Times, Counterpunch, Dissident Voice, and other publications. He is special correspondent for KPFA Flashpoints on the Pivot to Asia, the Koreas, and the Pacific. KJ Noh is a South Korean Army veteran and a member of Veterans For Peace and Pivot To Peace.

