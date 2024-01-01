The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
2 Bulls Mini Series
Ft. Eric Mason
Unspecified
Kyle Hedman, Eric Mason
 2 Bulls in a China Shop  Contact Contributor
Aug. 26, 2024, midnight
In the penultimate episode of Informal Economics, Eric Mason is back to analyze some recent major Economics News to show how uniformed reporting can distort what the actual data is showing. Eric gives us three steps to help us see through the sensationalized headlines: line up incentives, focus on the real variables of the data and seek clarity. He then walks us through two real world examples, including the “crisis” in Argentina and the DOJ’s lawsuit against Apple to show us how to apply the concepts. Eric fields a listener question about a BTC strategic reserve before sharing some of his favorite sources for unbiased reporting
bandoftraderspodcast.com

Eric’s Favorite News Sources:
PolyMatter - https://www.youtube.com/@PolyMatter
Visual Politik - https://www.youtube.com/@VisualPolitikEN
Visual Economik - https://www.youtube.com/@visualeconomiken
TLDR News - https://www.youtube.com/@TLDRnews
bandoftraderspodcast@gmail.com

Ep. 5 Download Program Podcast
01:04:32 1 Aug. 3, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:04:32  128Kbps mp3
(MB) None		 1 Download File...
 