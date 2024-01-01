Summary: In the penultimate episode of Informal Economics, Eric Mason is back to analyze some recent major Economics News to show how uniformed reporting can distort what the actual data is showing. Eric gives us three steps to help us see through the sensationalized headlines: line up incentives, focus on the real variables of the data and seek clarity. He then walks us through two real world examples, including the “crisis” in Argentina and the DOJ’s lawsuit against Apple to show us how to apply the concepts. Eric fields a listener question about a BTC strategic reserve before sharing some of his favorite sources for unbiased reporting