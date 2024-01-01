Notes: About Bear:

Bear made the transition from investing to trading at the beginning of COVID. After initial success with options, he quickly learned that his luck was greater than his skill and shifted his focus to futures. Bear has fully embraced the role of emotions and mental capital with the mindset that trading futures is purely an internal struggle that rewards patience, calm, bravery, focus, passion, and commitment. Beyond markets Bear finds joy in his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.