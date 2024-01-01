Bear Goes Long is back this week for a more relaxed, informal discussion about whatever we felt like gabbing about. Defcon hacker summer camp, stories from our time in the military and a much more in-depth conversation about Greed and Acceptance than either of us expected are featured in this one
bandoftraderspodcast.com vantatrading.com
About Bear: Bear made the transition from investing to trading at the beginning of COVID. After initial success with options, he quickly learned that his luck was greater than his skill and shifted his focus to futures. Bear has fully embraced the role of emotions and mental capital with the mindset that trading futures is purely an internal struggle that rewards patience, calm, bravery, focus, passion, and commitment. Beyond markets Bear finds joy in his community as a volunteer firefighter and EMT.