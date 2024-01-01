Notes: Baba Yaga:

Solving problems, helping set goals, and refining processes is the bulk of Baba's passion. He does that in many contexts ranging from nonprofits to real estate firms and everything in between. He focuses on market structure through the lens of TPO charting and executes based on volume, misplaced large orders, and delta. He loves the opening range breakout and typically trades the market from the “inside out”.



Cleo:

Cleo has been learning to trade for the past 3 years and is an active member of the Vanta community. She came to trading through the angle of personal development, and she sees trading as an amazing way to get to know oneself as well as expand one's capacities. Cleo's professional background is in leadership development and facilitation. She has facilitated thousands to communicate in authentic and compelling ways. She loves being in the seat of curiosity. Cleo has worked with executives, corporate groups, religious groups, middle school students, groups of women, families, and couples. Her current focus is the CA criminal legal system, advocating for holistic approaches such as restorative justice and community-based violence prevention. Having played in the crypto and futures markets for the last three years, Cleo sees trading as one of the most challenging things to undertake and is particularly interested in what it takes to become a consistently profitable and well-rounded trader.