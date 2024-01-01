Summary: Esteemed trader and former guest alum Chris Dover joins Kyle and Perdue to discuss the use of language learning models (LLMs) in trading and other applications. LLMs are large language models that consume massive amounts of data to learn patterns and predict the next action. They can be used to answer queries, provide recommendations, and even build strategies. The conversation explores the limitations and potential of LLMs, as well as the future of AI in trading and everyday life. Chris explains various topics related to machine learning, AI, and algorithmic trading. The hosts discuss the use of TensorFlow and CUDA programming software, the accessibility of machine learning algorithms through tools like Chat GPT and Google CoLab, and the importance of understanding market types and using simple systems. They also touch on the challenges of using LMMs and the impact of technology on various industries. They wrap up by speculating on the potential impact of AI on the global economy and the need for alternative energy sources while discussing the role of AI in solving complex problems and the importance of leveraging its capabilities.