Program Information
Band of Traders Weekly Roundtables
Roundtable
Weekly Program
Kyle Hedman, Baba Yaga, Fleri
 2 Bulls in a China Shop
Aug. 26, 2024, midnight
This week’s Roundtable features a deep dive into the concepts explored in Baba Yaga’s recent YouTube video, Personal Awareness as a Statistical Edge. We start off with Posture and how intently we are focusing as leading indicator of reckless behaviour before looking at emotional awareness and emotional deficits. Baba then stresses the importance of self-awareness and recognizing one's mental and emotional state before trading. He emphasizes the need to understand personal vulnerabilities and strengths, and how they can impact trading decisions. Overall, the conversation emphasizes the need for traders to be aware of their thoughts, emotions, and biases, and to make informed decisions based on their trading strategies and analysis.
BandofTradersPodcast.com
Vantatrading.com
prop-alpha.com
Bandoftraderspodcast@gmail.com

Baba Yaga:
Solving problems, helping set goals, and refining processes is the bulk of Baba's passion. He does that in many contexts ranging from nonprofits to real estate firms and everything in between. He focuses on market structure through the lens of TPO charting and executes based on volume, misplaced large orders, and delta. He loves the opening range breakout and typically trades the market from the “inside out”.

Fleri:
Enter the world of trading with Fleri, a seasoned trader whose journey began in the early days of crypto exchanges and mid-cap stocks. Evolving over time, Fleri redirected his focus to futures and intraday trading, specifically honing his expertise in ES, NQ, RTY, CL, and UB. His approach is deeply rooted in Market Auction Theory, navigating the market by tracking participants through a nuanced blend of pattern recognition and the confluence of Price Action and Order Flow.

At the heart of Fleri's trading philosophy is a meticulous plan of execution, identifying areas for the auction to potentially seek value. Leveraging Order Flow and Price Action, he capitalizes on opportunities that present themselves throughout the trading day. Fleri is not just a trader; he's a dedicated educator, sharing his insights through podcasts, Twitter, and Discord to support fellow traders on their journeys.

What sets Fleri apart is not only his technical prowess but also his lighthearted approach and transparency about both past and current struggles. In the complex world of trading, Fleri brings not only expertise but also a relatable and open demeanor, creating a supportive environment for traders to learn and thrive.

"If I'm Sitting Like *This*, I'm Fixin' to do Something Dumb"
01:08:58 1 Aug. 18, 2024
