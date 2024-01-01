The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
This Way Out
The international LGBTQ radio magazine wk of 08-26-24
LaPhonza Butler, Pete Buttigieg, Dana Nessel, Kelley Robinson, Rev. Al Sharpton, Oprah Winfrey, Michelle Obama, Malcolm Kenyatta, Jared Polis, Kenan Thompson, Tim Walz, Phil Murphy, Kathy Holcomb, Kamala Harris.
Aug. 27, 2024, midnight
Diverse Democratic delegates demonstrate equity and inclusion, a Beijing court grants groundbreaking visitation rights to a lesbian co-mom, Kathmandu Pride marches with a Gai Jatra memorial parade, the U.S. military’s HIV enlistment ban is discharged, a Houston trans sheriff’s surgery is denied after the fact, Florida’s tourism website disappears queers while the state’s New College dumpsters queer-inclusive DEI books, and Sphen the gay dad gentoo penguin leaves behind his Magic.
Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.
Hosted this week by Greg Gordon and produced with Lucia Chappelle. “NewsWrap” is produced by Brian DeShazor and was reported this week by Elena Botkin-Levy & John Dyer V. Theme music: Kim Wilson. Additional music: The Stylistics, Beyonce, Sly & The Family Stone, 3 Dog Night, Carole King, Richie Havens, The Chicks.
Now in our 36th year satisfying your weekly minimum requirement of LGBTQ news and culture!

Download Program Podcast
00:28:59 1 Aug. 27, 2024
Los Angele CA USA
 00:28:59  192Kbps mp3
