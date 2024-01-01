Summary: Diverse Democratic delegates demonstrate equity and inclusion, a Beijing court grants groundbreaking visitation rights to a lesbian co-mom, Kathmandu Pride marches with a Gai Jatra memorial parade, the U.S. military’s HIV enlistment ban is discharged, a Houston trans sheriff’s surgery is denied after the fact, Florida’s tourism website disappears queers while the state’s New College dumpsters queer-inclusive DEI books, and Sphen the gay dad gentoo penguin leaves behind his Magic.

Those stories and more this week when you discover “This Way Out”, the international LGBTQ radio magazine.