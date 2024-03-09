Summary: In the first half of today’s show, we discuss the many Black conservatives that help shape the identity of the right, far right, and MAGA movements in this country. We explain how their input provides cover for White supremacist values and ideals, as well as provide a degree of deniability for folks who are hard-pressed to challenge their own biases and racist beliefs. We also discuss what incentivizes Black conservatives beyond simply espousing “traditional values.”



In the second part of the show, we discuss an online pamphlet that has gone viral entitled “Things You N***** Should Know Before You Vote” which is a great starting point for challenging a good amount of the disinformation that is circulating online and in political conversations across the country.



Our Way Black History Fact highlights the events leading up to the Watts Riots of 1965.

