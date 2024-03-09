In the first half of today’s show, we discuss the many Black conservatives that help shape the identity of the right, far right, and MAGA movements in this country. We explain how their input provides cover for White supremacist values and ideals, as well as provide a degree of deniability for folks who are hard-pressed to challenge their own biases and racist beliefs. We also discuss what incentivizes Black conservatives beyond simply espousing “traditional values.”
In the second part of the show, we discuss an online pamphlet that has gone viral entitled “Things You N***** Should Know Before You Vote” which is a great starting point for challenging a good amount of the disinformation that is circulating online and in political conversations across the country.
Our Way Black History Fact highlights the events leading up to the Watts Riots of 1965.
Ramses Ja and Q Ward
Broadcasting the Balance. Defending the Discourse. Civic Cipher is a weekly radio show created to foster allyship for social justice. Hosted by Ramses Ja and Q. Ward, this show is dedicated to empowering Black and Brown voices, allowing them to engage directly with diverse populations across the country. Self-determination is critical to securing a future free of oppressive systems, and Civic Cipher exists to facilitate discussions toward this end. Furthermore, Civic Cipher seeks to inform non-POC allies who may not be privy to these types of discussions and optics. Finally, Civic Cipher seeks to provide long-form conversations in spaces where there is often a lack of significant resources, potent dialogue, or the necessary engagement for facilitating a healthy and productive civil discourse.