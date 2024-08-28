Between the Lines for August 28, 2024

Featured Speakers/Commentators: Ahmad Javed Yousaf, MD, an internist and pediatrician practicing in Benton, Arkansas; James Risen, a best-selling author and former New York Times reporter. Joshua Rovner, Director of Youth Justice with The Sentencing Project.

Summary: US Doctor Shares His Eyewitness Account of Gaza War Horrors; Trump's Racism is the Primary Driver of His Voter Support; Youth Incarceration in the U.S. Declines, but Racial Disparities Persist.

