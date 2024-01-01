The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
The Thunderbolt
The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes
Weekly Program
Dana
 Dancing Angel Media  Contact Contributor
Aug. 29, 2024, midnight
This week’s radio show falls on a 5th Friday — meaning it’s time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes!
This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.

You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/

You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt

The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume

———————————————————

Part 1:

Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—01:46

Fear Report
by: The Final Edition
01:45—02:51

Intro
02:51 — 07:31

Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired 6–5-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
07:30—10:03

Translation Chart (Originally Aired 5-2-14)
Music: Amadeus Mozart
10:02—12:04

Those Incredible Credible Lies (Originally Aired 2-6-15)
Music: Insurge — Sidney Bechet
12:03—21:03

Club Fed (Originally Aired 4-26-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
21:03—26:41

———————————————————

Part 2:

Disclaimer / Station ID
26:41—27:18

Microsoft Word Exposed (Originally Aired 1–31-14)
Music: James Brown
27:18—33:56

War & Circus (Originally Aired 4-4-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Blüe Öyster Cült
33:57—41:02

———————————————————

Music Intro
40:58—41:22

Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement)
by Tina S
41:20—47:24

Little Savage
by Yngwie Malmsteen
47:21—52:44

Credits / Disclaimer
52:37—54:00

———————————————————

‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:

Intro
0:00—0:07

I Am Viking
by Yngwie Malmsteen
0:00—6:00

Credits
5:54—6:00

TBR 240830 - The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes Download Program Podcast
Regular Program
00:54:00 1 Aug. 29, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:54:00  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 4 Download File...
TBR 240830 - Bonus 6 Download Program Podcast
Bonus 6
00:06:00 1 Aug. 29, 2024
Olympia, WA
  View Script
    
 00:06:00  128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo		 3 Download File...
 