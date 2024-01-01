|
|
Program Information
|
|
|The Thunderbolt
|
|The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes
|
|Weekly Program
|
|Dana
|
| Dancing Angel Media Contact Contributor
|
|Aug. 29, 2024, midnight
| This week’s radio show falls on a 5th Friday — meaning it’s time for The Thunderbolt’s Greatest Strikes!
|This is a production of Dancing Angel Media. You are free to rebroadcast as long as you are a non-profit — just please let us know if you do so.
You can find the Thunderbolt archives at https://dana98501.wordpress.com/
You can donate to the Thunderbolt at https://www.patreon.com/TheThunderbolt
The Thunderbolt is also on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ThurstonActivists/?fref=ts
|This program is best listened to through high-quality headphones at a very high volume
———————————————————
Part 1:
Disclaimer / Station ID
00:00—01:46
Fear Report
by: The Final Edition
01:45—02:51
Intro
02:51 — 07:31
Discount Looking Glass (Originally Aired 6–5-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
07:30—10:03
Translation Chart (Originally Aired 5-2-14)
Music: Amadeus Mozart
10:02—12:04
Those Incredible Credible Lies (Originally Aired 2-6-15)
Music: Insurge — Sidney Bechet
12:03—21:03
Club Fed (Originally Aired 4-26-13)
Music: Mike Oldfield
21:03—26:41
———————————————————
Part 2:
Disclaimer / Station ID
26:41—27:18
Microsoft Word Exposed (Originally Aired 1–31-14)
Music: James Brown
27:18—33:56
War & Circus (Originally Aired 4-4-14)
Music: Mike Oldfield — Blüe Öyster Cült
33:57—41:02
———————————————————
Music Intro
40:58—41:22
Moonlight Sonata (3rd Movement)
by Tina S
41:20—47:24
Little Savage
by Yngwie Malmsteen
47:21—52:44
Credits / Disclaimer
52:37—54:00
———————————————————
‘Bonus 6’ — KHUH, FRO, & Patreon Listeners Only:
Intro
0:00—0:07
I Am Viking
by Yngwie Malmsteen
0:00—6:00
Credits
5:54—6:00
|
| TBR 240830 - The Thunderbolt's Greatest Strikes
|Regular Program
|00:54:00
|1
| Aug. 29, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:54:00
| 128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
|4
|
| TBR 240830 - Bonus 6
|Bonus 6
|00:06:00
|1
| Aug. 29, 2024
|
|Olympia, WA
|
| View Script
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|1
|
| 00:06:00
| 128Kbps flac
(MB) Stereo
|3
|