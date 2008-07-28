Summary: The issue of sexual orientation plagues people in many different ways — political upheaval that sometimes include religious or physical violence. But then politics, religion and violence are integral to human belief systems. In this edition of Radio Curious we visit with Irwin Keller, also known as “Winnie,” a founder and current member of “The Kinsey Sicks,” the Dragapella Beautyshop acapella Quartet. The name, “The Kinsey Sicks” comes from Alfred Kinsey’s sexual orientation scale of homosexual men, the measure of which Irwin Keller explains in our conversation. Blasphemy, one of the hallmarks of the Kinsey Sicks resounds in their work and in the echoes of this interview recorded in a Northern California synagogue on July 28, 2008. We began when I asked Irwin Keller to describe “Winnie,” the character he portrays and the origin of “The Kinsey Sicks,” but first lets listen to the remainder of “Trixie” the second song on their newest CD, “Sicks, Sicks, Sicks!” You can learn more about the Kinsey Sicks by visiting their website, www.kinseysicks.com



The book Irwin Keller recommends is, “The Seventh Well,” by Fred Wander and Michael Hoffman

