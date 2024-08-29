Summary: INTERVIEWS [right click to download]

#1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]

~ Full interviews with...

#2 - Pavlo Durov on Tucker Carlson Telegram Creator CEO on Elon Musk, Resisting FBI Attacks - 01:00:00

#3 - Kier Starmer 'Things Can Only Get Worse' speech plus Berlin w Chancellor Olaf Schultz - 00:50:00

#4 - Palestine Action Huda Ammori, Richard Barnard Why choose direct action - 00:10:00

#5 - RFK Jr. speaks at Aug 23 Trump rally - 00:12:00

#6 - Andrei Kelin Russian Ambassador to UK on RT 28Aug24 - 00:12:00

#7 - nothing

#8 - Farmland WARS Glen Beck The Global TAKEOVER of American Land - 00:45:00

#9 - Jana Ben-Nun Trunews noahide antichrist new temple digital world government AI - 01:25:00

#10 - Exporting Wars w Lena Petrova, Weapons Makers Enjoy Record 555% Shareholders Returns and Sabotage Peace Talks - 00:10:00



https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/08/29/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-205/