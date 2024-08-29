The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
State Of The City reports
Exporting Wars w Lena Petrova, Weapons Makers Enjoy Record 555% Shareholders Returns
13
 Bristol Broadband Co-operative  Contact Contributor
Aug. 30, 2024, midnight
INTERVIEWS [right click to download]
#1 - Complete 3hr 40min show - [right click to download]
~ Full interviews with...
#2 - Pavlo Durov on Tucker Carlson Telegram Creator CEO on Elon Musk, Resisting FBI Attacks - 01:00:00
#3 - Kier Starmer 'Things Can Only Get Worse' speech plus Berlin w Chancellor Olaf Schultz - 00:50:00
#4 - Palestine Action Huda Ammori, Richard Barnard Why choose direct action - 00:10:00
#5 - RFK Jr. speaks at Aug 23 Trump rally - 00:12:00
#6 - Andrei Kelin Russian Ambassador to UK on RT 28Aug24 - 00:12:00
#7 - nothing
#8 - Farmland WARS Glen Beck The Global TAKEOVER of American Land - 00:45:00
#9 - Jana Ben-Nun Trunews noahide antichrist new temple digital world government AI - 01:25:00
#10 - Exporting Wars w Lena Petrova, Weapons Makers Enjoy Record 555% Shareholders Returns and Sabotage Peace Talks - 00:10:00

https://politicsthisweek.wordpress.com/2024/08/29/not-the-bcfm-politics-show-presented-by-tony-gosling-205/

