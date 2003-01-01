That’s the wildly flamboyant, late, great Betty Davis, the unofficial Queen of funk music, an artist and diva with few equals, from her 1975 Nasty Gal album. So welcome to the celebration. I’m Scott Clark and this is episode 400 of the Sonic Café. Yet another milestone along our journey through time and space, bringing you an ever-changing mix of eclectic music, comedy, and pop culture. All in a no repeat format. So, you would now have to travel from the Oregon coast to Boston Massachusetts, on US Route 20, America’s only coast to coast highway, a distance of 3,365 miles, six times before hearing all 400 Sonic Café episodes. Pretty cool huh? So, yeah, this time the Sonic Café presents a music mix from 47 years, listen for Parquet Courts, The War On Drugs, Sarah Vaughan, Elvis Costello, Billy Gibbons, Talking Heads and many more. We’ll also bring you a message from beyond the grave. Listen for Mathematician, Philosopher and Nobel Prize winner Bertrand Russell’s message to future generations, sometime after the bottom of the hour. As valid today as when it was recorded in the 1950’s. So, all that and more as the Sonic Café celebrates episode 400. I guess, we’re ahh now too legit to quit, from 1991 here’s MC Hammer, and as always, we’re the Sonic Café.
Song 1: Shut Off The Light Artist: Betty Davis LP: Nasty Gal Yr: 1975 Song 2: Too Legit to Quit Artist: MC Hammer LP: Yr: 1991 Song 3: Wide Awake Artist: Parquet Courts LP: Wide Awake! Yr: 2018 Song 4: Holding On Artist: The War On Drugs LP: A Deeper Understanding Yr. 2017 Song 5: Everyone's Gone to the Movies Artist: Steely Dan LP: Katy Lied Yr: 1975 Song 6: Whatever Lola Wants (Gotan Project Remix) Artist: Sarah Vaughan LP: Verve Remixed, Vol. 2 Yr: 2003 Song 7: Waiting For The End Of The World Artist: Elvis Costello LP: My Aim Is True Year: 2018 Song 8: Message To Future Generations Artist: Bertrand Russell LP: Yr: 1959 Song 9: Piedras Negras Artist: Billy Gibbons And The BFG's LP: Perfectamundo Yr: 2015 Song 10: Wild At Heart Artist: Weezer LP: SZNZ: Spring Yr: 2022 Song 11: Being and Nothingness Land (Playtime) Artist: Bill Nelson LP: Noise Candy Yr: 2015 Song 12: Calling All The People Artist: 4 Non Blondes LP: Bigger, Better, Faster, More! Yr: 1992 Song 13: Pulled Up Artist: Talking Heads LP: The Name Of This Band Is Talking Heads (Disc 1: 1977-1979) Yr: 1977 Song 14: Time Head Artist: Chris Joss LP: Bimbo Satellite Yr: 2014
About the Producer:
Scott Clark has always had a lot of music in his life. Growing up outside of Chicago, he was mesmerized early on by the radio of the sixties and seventies and began collecting records at a very early age. From 45’s and LP’s to cassettes and CD’s and now digital… he really never stopped. Today everything in his library is digitized because he got sick of lugging all that stuff around.
The concept for the Sonic Café is to deliver the high production values and feel of the radio he grew up listening to. But unlike the tight, repetitious playlists of those commercial stations, feature a massive range of artists, genres and tunes. The whole idea is to package it in an eclectic, engaging, no repeat format that brings both new and old together in a unique, entertaining, and most importantly fun and fast paced way. There’s really nothing on the radio today, or in the past, that compares with it.
About the Sonic Café:
The show is set in an imaginary cafe overlooking the Pacific Ocean on the Central Oregon Coast. The cafe serves up eclectic, intelligent music, comedy and pop culture. The program originates on the Oregon coast in the Pacific Northwest, so the imagery is not a huge stretch.
An episode is released each week. All episodes are evergreen; never focusing on time of year, weather, month, holidays, events etc. so each show is timeless. All music is presented in a no repeat format. Once a song airs in an episode it never airs again. Episodes may be downloaded and grouped together to quickly create program blocks of two, three, four or more hours in length.
