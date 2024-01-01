Travelling the musical backroads on Backbeat this week we have an extended stay in New Orleans with a rousing song from an unknown session guitarist, a new one from Blue Moon Marquee recorded in a vintage studio in New Orleans, and a historic recording by Louis Armstrong. We don't stop there, you'll also hear classic bluegrass, some original versions of well-known songs, Taj Mahal re-imagines a Hank Williams classic, and we've got a re-make of a 1940s hit named after someone who married a Beatle. Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year Roy Montrell - (Everytime I Hear) That Mellow Saxophone 1956 Blue Moon Marquee - Shake It and Break It 2024 Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Let's Stay Together 1956 Lonnie Johnson & Blind Willie Dunn - Handful of Riffs 1929 Louis Armstrong - Heebie Jeebies 1926 Little Richard - Heeby Jeebies 1956 Jean Shepard - Go on with Your Dancing 1962 Kansas City Gospel Singers - Trouble All About My Soul 1950 Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - My Cabin In Caroline 1949 Roy Milton - Junior Jumps 1949 Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Singing in My Soul 1947 Jimmy Rushing - In The Moonlight 1952 Jimmy Masuluke - Salani The Checkers - Without A Song 1953 The Maddox Brothers & Rose - You Won't Believe This 1962 Sonny Dae and the Knights - Rock Around The Clock 1954 Billy Brown - He'll Have To Go 1959 Jan & Dean - Linda 1963 Taj Mahal - Mind Your Own Business 1997 The "5" Royales - Do The Cha Cha Cherry 1958 Duke Ellington - Running Wild 1930