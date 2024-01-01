Summary: Travelling the musical backroads on Backbeat this week we have an extended stay in New Orleans with a rousing song from an unknown session guitarist, a new one from Blue Moon Marquee recorded in a vintage studio in New Orleans, and a historic recording by Louis Armstrong. We don't stop there, you'll also hear classic bluegrass, some original versions of well-known songs, Taj Mahal re-imagines a Hank Williams classic, and we've got a re-make of a 1940s hit named after someone who married a Beatle.

Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.