Program Information
Backbeat
Music
Lorne VanSinclair
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight
Travelling the musical backroads on Backbeat this week we have an extended stay in New Orleans with a rousing song from an unknown session guitarist, a new one from Blue Moon Marquee recorded in a vintage studio in New Orleans, and a historic recording by Louis Armstrong. We don't stop there, you'll also hear classic bluegrass, some original versions of well-known songs, Taj Mahal re-imagines a Hank Williams classic, and we've got a re-make of a 1940s hit named after someone who married a Beatle.
Backbeat is also available in a 56 and 58 minute versions in three separate files if you want breaks. I am happy to provide custom station IDs, promos and liners. Email Lorne@Backbeatradio.com or visit www.backbeatradio.com for more information.
Artist - Title Year
Roy Montrell - (Everytime I Hear) That Mellow Saxophone 1956
Blue Moon Marquee - Shake It and Break It 2024
Doug & Rusty Kershaw - Let's Stay Together 1956
Lonnie Johnson & Blind Willie Dunn - Handful of Riffs 1929
Louis Armstrong - Heebie Jeebies 1926
Little Richard - Heeby Jeebies 1956
Jean Shepard - Go on with Your Dancing 1962
Kansas City Gospel Singers - Trouble All About My Soul 1950
Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs - My Cabin In Caroline 1949
Roy Milton - Junior Jumps 1949
Sister Rosetta Tharpe - Singing in My Soul 1947
Jimmy Rushing - In The Moonlight 1952
Jimmy Masuluke - Salani
The Checkers - Without A Song 1953
The Maddox Brothers & Rose - You Won't Believe This 1962
Sonny Dae and the Knights - Rock Around The Clock 1954
Billy Brown - He'll Have To Go 1959
Jan & Dean - Linda 1963
Taj Mahal - Mind Your Own Business 1997
The "5" Royales - Do The Cha Cha Cherry 1958
Duke Ellington - Running Wild 1930

00:58:00 1 Sept. 1, 2024
Orillia, Ontario, Canada
