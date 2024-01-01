The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Radio Ecoshock Show
connecting and disconnecting
Emilio Moran, Jem Bendell, Ye Tao
 Alex Smith  Contact Contributor
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight
Dr. Emilio Moran, lead author of "Advancing convergence research: Renewable energy solutions for off-grid communities". Then sustainability expert Dr. Jem Bendell apologizes for bright-siding climate change. From Harvard, Ye Tao's fast run-down of the Meer project - cooling Earth with mirrors. NEW SHOWS START NEXT WEEK,
Moran interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock

Recording of Jem Bendell and Ye Tao panel at COP27 by facingfuture.tv
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 31:38 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.

  View Script
    
