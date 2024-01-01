Dr. Emilio Moran, lead author of "Advancing convergence research: Renewable energy solutions for off-grid communities". Then sustainability expert Dr. Jem Bendell apologizes for bright-siding climate change. From Harvard, Ye Tao's fast run-down of the Meer project - cooling Earth with mirrors. NEW SHOWS START NEXT WEEK,
Moran interview by Alex Smith of Radio Ecoshock
Recording of Jem Bendell and Ye Tao panel at COP27 by facingfuture.tv
In the Affiliates version, there is a break and reintro at 31:38 for stations needing to insert station ID or announcements.