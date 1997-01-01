The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
Global A Go-Go
Music
 Bill Lupoletti  Contact Contributor
Sept. 2, 2024, midnight
Some dubby reggae to get things started; the American radio premiere of the new album by Bogotá's La Sonora Mazurén, on their first USA tour later this month including a stop in Richmond on September 25; Central African guitar hits; acoustic Mande music from Mali; West African funk and hip hop; soulful house music from South Africa
Produced live in the studios of WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond Independent Radio in Richmond, Virginia every Sunday from 1 to 3 PM. Available as a webstream simulcast at wrir.org. Downloads for rebroadcast on other non-profit radio stations and as podcasts via the A-Infos Radio Project at radio4all.net. And more information about all of those options and more on my blog, globalagogo.com.
Artist | Country | Song | Recording | Label | Year

Oliver Lake | USA | Separation | Matador Of 1st & 1st | Passin' Thru | 1997
Joe Strummer & The Mescaleros | England UK | Global A Go-Go | Global A Go-Go | Hellcat | 2001

The Congos | Jamaica | Children Crying | Heart Of The Congos | Black Art | 1977
Linval Thompson, JonQuan & Ticklah | Jamaica-USA | Bound To Fall | Bound To Fall - Single | Easy Star | 2024
Sister Nancy | Jamaica | Bam Bam | Bam Bam / Stalag | VP | 2024-1982

La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Desliz | Bailando Con Extraños | Barbès | 2023
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Quémate | Magnestismo Animal | Barbès | 2024
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Bien Bailadito | Bien Bailadito - Single | Tambora | 2018
La Sonora Mazurén | Colombia | Alucinación | Magnestismo Animal | Barbès | 2024

"Bwaluka" Founders Band | Zambia | Kimbera | Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor In Ndola | Strut | 2024-1979
Sam Fan Thomas | Cameroon | African Typic Collection | Makassi | Kilimanjaro Int'l Productions | 1984
Orchestre Les Bakuba | RD Congo | Nazoki | Libaku Mabe / Nazoki - Single | African | 1972

Bassekou Kouyaté & Amy Sacko | Mali | Djonkolon | Djudjon: L'Oiseau De Garaná | One World | 2024
Kankou Kouyaté | Mali | Ne Fa Te Djougouyala | N'Darila | One World | 2024
Bako Dagnon | Mali | Titati | Titati | Syllart | 2007

Vaudou Game | Togo-France | Pas Contente (feat. Roger Damawuzan) | Apiafo | Hot Casa | 2014
Santrofi | Ghana | Amina | Amina - Single | Outhere | 2024
Geraldo Pino & The Heartbeats | Sierra Leone-Ghana | Let Them Talk | Let's Have A Party | EMI | 1974
K.O.G | Ghana-England UK | Don't Take My Soul | Don't Take My Soul - Single | Pura Vida Sounds / Heavenly Sweetness | 2024

Soweto Gospel Choir & Groove Terminator | South Africa-USA | Ride Like The Wind | History Of House | Music Is Fun / House Of Latroit / Gallo | 2024
Revolution | South Africa | Vhavenda (feat. Philip Tabane) | The Journey | Universal | 2002
Di Groovy Girls | South Africa | Ririmi Rotsombela | Kampire Presents: A Dancefloor In Ndola | Strut | 2024-1992

01:59:56 1 Sept. 1, 2024
Richmond VA USA
