Program Information
Ambiance Congo: August 25, 2024
Series:
Ambiance Congo
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 2, 2024, midnight
Summary:
Congolese popular music
Credits:
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995
2) Wawali Bonane & L’Afrisa International
TONGA YA BOLINGO
L’INCARNATION DE TABU LEY ROCHEREAU
Folk Soum – 2024
3) Choc Langa-Langa
TOSENGOLI BANGO, PT. 1
TOSENGOLI BOLINGO (LIVE)
JImmt’s Production-Langa - 2013
4) Patrouille des Stars Champions du Monde
SANA ESOIR
OBUS KANGA BISSAKA
Denide - 1998
5) Quartier Latin
SHERATON
ULTIMATUM
Sonodisc - 1997
6) Black Story
MONSIEUR LE PRESIDENT
CLOTERUER L’HISTORE
Di Zoizo Production – 2000s
7) Watikanya B.T.B.G.
ROSEMENDE
GERER NGA
JPS Productions - 2001
8) Franco & T.P.O.K. Jazz
CHERIE A
EKABA KABA
Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz
ASSIMATA
OLELI OLELI
Sonodisc - 1996
9) Youlou Mabiala
MWANA BITENDI
KEBA NA MATAQUE
Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz
Edipop Proctions – 1981
10) Tabu Ley Rochereau & L’Afrisa International
SARAH
SARAH / NADINA
Genidia - 1999
11) Tshala Muana
WABENA - MAYI
MAMU NATIONALE, VOL. 1
Sonima Music – 2011
12) Bozi Boziana
PESA BOLINGO
MA RAISON D’ETRE
Danis J.M. Production – 1994
13) Dally Kimoko
TOI A FILLE
ADIEU CELIE
IBO Productions – 1988
14) Bopol Mansiamina
YENGA YENGA
MARRIAGÉ
Afro RythmE FORCÉ – 1985
15) Bana Poto Potto
AMOUR YA SUR
MATITI MABE
Sonodisc – 2000
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
02:01:45
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Aug. 25, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
02:01:45
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
None
