Program Information
Ambiance Congo
Music
David Noyes (aka DJ Daudi)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 2, 2024, midnight
Congolese popular music
WRIR 97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band
SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)
PAS DE CONTACT
Black Music - 1995

2) Wawali Bonane & L’Afrisa International
TONGA YA BOLINGO
L’INCARNATION DE TABU LEY ROCHEREAU
Folk Soum – 2024

3) Choc Langa-Langa
TOSENGOLI BANGO, PT. 1
TOSENGOLI BOLINGO (LIVE)
JImmt’s Production-Langa - 2013

4) Patrouille des Stars Champions du Monde
SANA ESOIR
OBUS KANGA BISSAKA
Denide - 1998

5) Quartier Latin
SHERATON
ULTIMATUM
Sonodisc - 1997

6) Black Story
MONSIEUR LE PRESIDENT
CLOTERUER L’HISTORE
Di Zoizo Production – 2000s

7) Watikanya B.T.B.G.
ROSEMENDE
GERER NGA
JPS Productions - 2001

8) Franco & T.P.O.K. Jazz
CHERIE A
EKABA KABA
Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz
ASSIMATA
OLELI OLELI
Sonodisc - 1996

9) Youlou Mabiala
MWANA BITENDI
KEBA NA MATAQUE
Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz
Edipop Proctions – 1981

10) Tabu Ley Rochereau & L’Afrisa International
SARAH
SARAH / NADINA
Genidia - 1999

11) Tshala Muana
WABENA - MAYI
MAMU NATIONALE, VOL. 1
Sonima Music – 2011


12) Bozi Boziana
PESA BOLINGO
MA RAISON D’ETRE
Danis J.M. Production – 1994

13) Dally Kimoko
TOI A FILLE
ADIEU CELIE
IBO Productions – 1988

14) Bopol Mansiamina
YENGA YENGA
MARRIAGÉ
Afro RythmE FORCÉ – 1985

15) Bana Poto Potto
AMOUR YA SUR
MATITI MABE
Sonodisc – 2000

Download Program Podcast
02:01:45 1 Aug. 25, 2024
  View Script
    
 02:01:45  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 None Download File...
 