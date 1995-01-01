Notes: 1) King Kester Emeneya & Victoria Eleison Dream Team Dream Band

SEBENE FROM DORIS ILOKO (program theme song)

PAS DE CONTACT

Black Music - 1995



2) Wawali Bonane & L’Afrisa International

TONGA YA BOLINGO

L’INCARNATION DE TABU LEY ROCHEREAU

Folk Soum – 2024



3) Choc Langa-Langa

TOSENGOLI BANGO, PT. 1

TOSENGOLI BOLINGO (LIVE)

JImmt’s Production-Langa - 2013



4) Patrouille des Stars Champions du Monde

SANA ESOIR

OBUS KANGA BISSAKA

Denide - 1998



5) Quartier Latin

SHERATON

ULTIMATUM

Sonodisc - 1997



6) Black Story

MONSIEUR LE PRESIDENT

CLOTERUER L’HISTORE

Di Zoizo Production – 2000s



7) Watikanya B.T.B.G.

ROSEMENDE

GERER NGA

JPS Productions - 2001



8) Franco & T.P.O.K. Jazz

CHERIE A

EKABA KABA

Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz

ASSIMATA

OLELI OLELI

Sonodisc - 1996



9) Youlou Mabiala

MWANA BITENDI

KEBA NA MATAQUE

Le Prince Youlou Mabiala et le T.P. OK Jazz

Edipop Proctions – 1981



10) Tabu Ley Rochereau & L’Afrisa International

SARAH

SARAH / NADINA

Genidia - 1999



11) Tshala Muana

WABENA - MAYI

MAMU NATIONALE, VOL. 1

Sonima Music – 2011





12) Bozi Boziana

PESA BOLINGO

MA RAISON D’ETRE

Danis J.M. Production – 1994



13) Dally Kimoko

TOI A FILLE

ADIEU CELIE

IBO Productions – 1988



14) Bopol Mansiamina

YENGA YENGA

MARRIAGÉ

Afro RythmE FORCÉ – 1985



15) Bana Poto Potto

AMOUR YA SUR

MATITI MABE

Sonodisc – 2000