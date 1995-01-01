Notes: 1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)

Hello Hello (program theme song)

Hello Hello

Stern’s Africa – 1995+



2) Rolando Bruno y El Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)

Django en la Selva

El Mundo Está Cumbiando

Groovie Records – 2019



3) Santana (USA)

Soul Sacrifice

Santana

Columbia - 1969



4) Iftin Band (Somalia)

Deriskaagi waa kugu Jahowareeray (feat. Axmed Sharif Killer & Siteey Qosol Wanaag)

Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions

Ostinato Records LLC – 2022



5) Les Sympathics de Porto-Novo (Benin)

A Min We Vo Nou We

African Scream Contest 2

Analog Africa - 2018



6) Le Mystère Jazz de Tombouctou (Mali)

Leli

Le Mystère Jazz de Tombouctou

Syllart - 1977



7) Le Simandou de Beyla (Guinea)

Sensenko

La Confiance

Editions Syliphone Conakry – 1980



8) Orchestra Les Mangelepa (Kenya)

Nseya

Kenya Special: Volume Two (Selected East African Recordings from the 1970’s & 80’s)

Sound Way - 2016



9) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)

Contagi di Nelson You

Ramiro So Cristo

Fama - 2012





10) Otis Mbuta & Matchatcha (RDCongo)

Oliva

Otis Mbuta et Matchatcha

Afric Music - 1993



11) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)

Si Va a Llover

Cuatro Esquinas

Plena Libre – 2023



12) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)

Papa Boco (feat. Changuito & María Victoria)

Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1

Zanja Records SL - 2024



13) Eduardo Paim (Angola)

Créame

Mujimbos

Vidisco – 1998



14) Djosina (Cabo Verde)

Curacao Volgar

Corveta

Maraeza Records - 1973



15) Os Muiraquitãns (Brazil)

A Misturada

Jambú e Os Miticos Sons da Amazõnia

Analog Africacords – 2019



16) Wganda Kenya (Colombia)

El Gallo Africano

Wganda Kenya, Kammpala Grupo

Vampisoul – 1977



17) Zepiss (Guadeloupe)

Refleksyon

Natibel

BeauMonde – 2023



18) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)

Kouzen

Voyages (Vwayayaj)

Haiti Cherie - 2011



19) Dizzy Mandjeku & Alé Kumá (RDCongo/Colombia)

Tengo un Dolor

De Palenque à Matongé

Zephyrus Records – 2018



20) Black Masters Band (Ghana)

Wonnin a Bisa

Essibons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Music Power House

Analog Africa – 2021



21) Tunji Oleyana & The Benders (Nigeria)

Iwo Ko La Dama

Nigeria Special: Volume 2 1970-6

SoundWay – 2010



22) Juffureh Band (The Gambia)

Kunung Wularo

Abaraka Baké

Chicken Attack Records – 2019



13) Mbissane Ngom & Le Groupe Sunugal (Senegal)

Yaye Balima

Taaru Senegal

Yoff- 2000



14) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)

Kairo

Migration

Okavango African Orchestra - 2023