The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Your support is essential if the service is to continue, there are bandwidth bills to pay every month and failing disk drives to replace. Volunteers do the work, but disk drives and bandwidth are not free. We encourage you to contribute financially, even a dollar helps. Click here to donate.
Welcome to the new Radio4all website! If you cannot log in, you may need to reset your password. Email here if you need additional support.
 
Program Information
The Motherland Influence
Music
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
 Motherland Influence  Contact Contributor
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight
African, Latin & Caribbean music
WRIR97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+

2) Rolando Bruno y El Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
Django en la Selva
El Mundo Está Cumbiando
Groovie Records – 2019

3) Santana (USA)
Soul Sacrifice
Santana
Columbia - 1969

4) Iftin Band (Somalia)
Deriskaagi waa kugu Jahowareeray (feat. Axmed Sharif Killer & Siteey Qosol Wanaag)
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions
Ostinato Records LLC – 2022

5) Les Sympathics de Porto-Novo (Benin)
A Min We Vo Nou We
African Scream Contest 2
Analog Africa - 2018

6) Le Mystère Jazz de Tombouctou (Mali)
Leli
Le Mystère Jazz de Tombouctou
Syllart - 1977

7) Le Simandou de Beyla (Guinea)
Sensenko
La Confiance
Editions Syliphone Conakry – 1980

8) Orchestra Les Mangelepa (Kenya)
Nseya
Kenya Special: Volume Two (Selected East African Recordings from the 1970’s & 80’s)
Sound Way - 2016

9) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Contagi di Nelson You
Ramiro So Cristo
Fama - 2012


10) Otis Mbuta & Matchatcha (RDCongo)
Oliva
Otis Mbuta et Matchatcha
Afric Music - 1993

11) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
Si Va a Llover
Cuatro Esquinas
Plena Libre – 2023

12) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Papa Boco (feat. Changuito & María Victoria)
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records SL - 2024

13) Eduardo Paim (Angola)
Créame
Mujimbos
Vidisco – 1998

14) Djosina (Cabo Verde)
Curacao Volgar
Corveta
Maraeza Records - 1973

15) Os Muiraquitãns (Brazil)
A Misturada
Jambú e Os Miticos Sons da Amazõnia
Analog Africacords – 2019

16) Wganda Kenya (Colombia)
El Gallo Africano
Wganda Kenya, Kammpala Grupo
Vampisoul – 1977

17) Zepiss (Guadeloupe)
Refleksyon
Natibel
BeauMonde – 2023

18) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)
Kouzen
Voyages (Vwayayaj)
Haiti Cherie - 2011

19) Dizzy Mandjeku & Alé Kumá (RDCongo/Colombia)
Tengo un Dolor
De Palenque à Matongé
Zephyrus Records – 2018

20) Black Masters Band (Ghana)
Wonnin a Bisa
Essibons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Music Power House
Analog Africa – 2021

21) Tunji Oleyana & The Benders (Nigeria)
Iwo Ko La Dama
Nigeria Special: Volume 2 1970-6
SoundWay – 2010

22) Juffureh Band (The Gambia)
Kunung Wularo
Abaraka Baké
Chicken Attack Records – 2019

13) Mbissane Ngom & Le Groupe Sunugal (Senegal)
Yaye Balima
Taaru Senegal
Yoff- 2000

14) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)
Kairo
Migration
Okavango African Orchestra - 2023

Download Program Podcast
01:59:47 1 Sept. 1, 2024
  View Script
    
 01:59:47  128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo		 1 Download File...
 