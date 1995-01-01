The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download.
Program Information
The Motherland Influence: September 1, 2024
Series:
The Motherland Influence
Subtitle:
Program Type:
Music
Featured Speakers/Commentators:
DJ Daudi (David Noyes)
Contributor:
Motherland Influence
Contact Contributor
Date Published:
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight
Summary:
African, Latin & Caribbean music
Credits:
WRIR97.3 FM Richmond VA USA
www.wrir.org
Notes:
1) Somo Somo & Mose Fan Fan (RDCongo)
Hello Hello (program theme song)
Hello Hello
Stern’s Africa – 1995+
2) Rolando Bruno y El Grupo Arevalo (Argentina)
Django en la Selva
El Mundo Está Cumbiando
Groovie Records – 2019
3) Santana (USA)
Soul Sacrifice
Santana
Columbia - 1969
4) Iftin Band (Somalia)
Deriskaagi waa kugu Jahowareeray (feat. Axmed Sharif Killer & Siteey Qosol Wanaag)
Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions
Ostinato Records LLC – 2022
5) Les Sympathics de Porto-Novo (Benin)
A Min We Vo Nou We
African Scream Contest 2
Analog Africa - 2018
6) Le Mystère Jazz de Tombouctou (Mali)
Leli
Le Mystère Jazz de Tombouctou
Syllart - 1977
7) Le Simandou de Beyla (Guinea)
Sensenko
La Confiance
Editions Syliphone Conakry – 1980
8) Orchestra Les Mangelepa (Kenya)
Nseya
Kenya Special: Volume Two (Selected East African Recordings from the 1970’s & 80’s)
Sound Way - 2016
9) Sangazuza (Sao Tomé e Principé)
Contagi di Nelson You
Ramiro So Cristo
Fama - 2012
10) Otis Mbuta & Matchatcha (RDCongo)
Oliva
Otis Mbuta et Matchatcha
Afric Music - 1993
11) Plena Libre (Puerto Rico)
Si Va a Llover
Cuatro Esquinas
Plena Libre – 2023
12) Zanja All Stars (Cuba)
Papa Boco (feat. Changuito & María Victoria)
Cuban Jam Session, Vol. 1
Zanja Records SL - 2024
13) Eduardo Paim (Angola)
Créame
Mujimbos
Vidisco – 1998
14) Djosina (Cabo Verde)
Curacao Volgar
Corveta
Maraeza Records - 1973
15) Os Muiraquitãns (Brazil)
A Misturada
Jambú e Os Miticos Sons da Amazõnia
Analog Africacords – 2019
16) Wganda Kenya (Colombia)
El Gallo Africano
Wganda Kenya, Kammpala Grupo
Vampisoul – 1977
17) Zepiss (Guadeloupe)
Refleksyon
Natibel
BeauMonde – 2023
18) Marlène Dorcena (Haiti)
Kouzen
Voyages (Vwayayaj)
Haiti Cherie - 2011
19) Dizzy Mandjeku & Alé Kumá (RDCongo/Colombia)
Tengo un Dolor
De Palenque à Matongé
Zephyrus Records – 2018
20) Black Masters Band (Ghana)
Wonnin a Bisa
Essibons Special 1973-1984 // Ghana Music Power House
Analog Africa – 2021
21) Tunji Oleyana & The Benders (Nigeria)
Iwo Ko La Dama
Nigeria Special: Volume 2 1970-6
SoundWay – 2010
22) Juffureh Band (The Gambia)
Kunung Wularo
Abaraka Baké
Chicken Attack Records – 2019
13) Mbissane Ngom & Le Groupe Sunugal (Senegal)
Yaye Balima
Taaru Senegal
Yoff- 2000
14) Okavango African Orchestra (Canada)
Kairo
Migration
Okavango African Orchestra - 2023
Version 1:
Description:
Length (hh:mm:ss):
01:59:47
Language:
1
Date Recorded:
Sept. 1, 2024
Location Recorded:
Announcer Script/Transcript:
View Script
#
Label
Length
File Info
Downloads
1
01:59:47
128Kbps mp3
(MB) Stereo
1
