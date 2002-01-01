The older archives (>10 years old) have been substantially recovered -- more than 23,800 files' worth -- and are now reachable through the search engine and via file download. Email here if you have any questions.
Program Information
if music could talk
13
 dj carlito  Contact Contributor
Sept. 1, 2024, midnight
Blo, “Chant To Mother Earth”
from Phases 1972-1982
G & A - 2010

Eyuphuro, “Akatswela”
from Mama Mosambiki
VIDISCO MZ - 2015

Dennis Brown, “Runnings”
from Runnings 7"
P.A.N.C.S

Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Survival”
from Survival (2013 Remaster)
Island Records - 2013

Diana Ross, “You're All I Need to Get By”
from Diana Ross (1970) [Expanded Edition]
Motown - 2002

Milton Nasciemento and esperanza spalding, “Earth Song (feat Dianne Reeves)”
from Milton & esperanza
Concord Records

Richie Havens, “What About Me”
from The Great Blind Degree
Stormy Forest

Nubya Garcia, “Set It Free (feat. Richie)”
from Odyssey
Concord Jazz - 2024

Soweto Gospel Choir x Groove Terminator, “Free”
from History of House
music is fun

Bonobo, “Expander”
from Expander - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024

Jayda G, “Feeling Alive”
from Feeling Alive - Single
!k7 - 2024

Floating Points, “Birth4000”
from Birth4000 - Single
Ninja Tune - 2023

Carlita, “Planet Blue (feat. Cleo Simone)”
from Planet Blue (feat. Cleo Simone) - Single
Counter Records - 2024

Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby, “Secret House”
from Secret House - Single
Concord Jazz - 2024

The Smile, “Don't Get Me Started”
from Don't Get Me Started - Single
Self Help Tapes - 2024

Juana Molina, “Al Oeste”
from Halo
Crammed Discs - 2017

Daniela Pes, “Illa Sera”
from SPIRA
Tanca Records - 2023

Nilüfer Yanya, “Mutations”
from My Method Actor
Ninja Tune - 2024

Girl Ultra, “5to elemento”
from blush
Big Dada - 2024

Hakushi Hasegawa, “Mouth Flash (Kuchinohanabi)”
from Mahōgakkō
Brainfeeder - 2024

Kit Sebastian, “Metropolis”
from New Internationale
Brainfeeder

Purling Hiss, “Funny Hunny”
from Something - EP
Famous Class - 2016

maya ongaku, “Nuska”
from Approach to Anima
Guruguru Brain - 2023

Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner (Part 2)”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023

The Stooges, “No Fun”
from The Stooges (Deluxe Edition)
Rhino/Elektra - 2005

01:58:58 1 Aug. 18, 2024
wrir studios
  View Script
    
