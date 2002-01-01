|Blo, “Chant To Mother Earth”
from Phases 1972-1982
G & A - 2010
Eyuphuro, “Akatswela”
from Mama Mosambiki
VIDISCO MZ - 2015
Dennis Brown, “Runnings”
from Runnings 7"
P.A.N.C.S
Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Survival”
from Survival (2013 Remaster)
Island Records - 2013
Diana Ross, “You're All I Need to Get By”
from Diana Ross (1970) [Expanded Edition]
Motown - 2002
Milton Nasciemento and esperanza spalding, “Earth Song (feat Dianne Reeves)”
from Milton & esperanza
Concord Records
Richie Havens, “What About Me”
from The Great Blind Degree
Stormy Forest
Nubya Garcia, “Set It Free (feat. Richie)”
from Odyssey
Concord Jazz - 2024
Soweto Gospel Choir x Groove Terminator, “Free”
from History of House
music is fun
Bonobo, “Expander”
from Expander - Single
Ninja Tune - 2024
Jayda G, “Feeling Alive”
from Feeling Alive - Single
!k7 - 2024
Floating Points, “Birth4000”
from Birth4000 - Single
Ninja Tune - 2023
Carlita, “Planet Blue (feat. Cleo Simone)”
from Planet Blue (feat. Cleo Simone) - Single
Counter Records - 2024
Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby, “Secret House”
from Secret House - Single
Concord Jazz - 2024
The Smile, “Don't Get Me Started”
from Don't Get Me Started - Single
Self Help Tapes - 2024
Juana Molina, “Al Oeste”
from Halo
Crammed Discs - 2017
Daniela Pes, “Illa Sera”
from SPIRA
Tanca Records - 2023
Nilüfer Yanya, “Mutations”
from My Method Actor
Ninja Tune - 2024
Girl Ultra, “5to elemento”
from blush
Big Dada - 2024
Hakushi Hasegawa, “Mouth Flash (Kuchinohanabi)”
from Mahōgakkō
Brainfeeder - 2024
Kit Sebastian, “Metropolis”
from New Internationale
Brainfeeder
Purling Hiss, “Funny Hunny”
from Something - EP
Famous Class - 2016
maya ongaku, “Nuska”
from Approach to Anima
Guruguru Brain - 2023
Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner (Part 2)”
from Sit Down for Dinner
section1 - 2023
The Stooges, “No Fun”
from The Stooges (Deluxe Edition)
Rhino/Elektra - 2005