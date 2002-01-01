Notes: Blo, “Chant To Mother Earth”

from Phases 1972-1982

G & A - 2010



Eyuphuro, “Akatswela”

from Mama Mosambiki

VIDISCO MZ - 2015



Dennis Brown, “Runnings”

from Runnings 7"

P.A.N.C.S



Bob Marley & The Wailers, “Survival”

from Survival (2013 Remaster)

Island Records - 2013



Diana Ross, “You're All I Need to Get By”

from Diana Ross (1970) [Expanded Edition]

Motown - 2002



Milton Nasciemento and esperanza spalding, “Earth Song (feat Dianne Reeves)”

from Milton & esperanza

Concord Records



Richie Havens, “What About Me”

from The Great Blind Degree

Stormy Forest



Nubya Garcia, “Set It Free (feat. Richie)”

from Odyssey

Concord Jazz - 2024



Soweto Gospel Choir x Groove Terminator, “Free”

from History of House

music is fun



Bonobo, “Expander”

from Expander - Single

Ninja Tune - 2024



Jayda G, “Feeling Alive”

from Feeling Alive - Single

!k7 - 2024



Floating Points, “Birth4000”

from Birth4000 - Single

Ninja Tune - 2023



Carlita, “Planet Blue (feat. Cleo Simone)”

from Planet Blue (feat. Cleo Simone) - Single

Counter Records - 2024



Butcher Brown & Bruce Hornsby, “Secret House”

from Secret House - Single

Concord Jazz - 2024



The Smile, “Don't Get Me Started”

from Don't Get Me Started - Single

Self Help Tapes - 2024



Juana Molina, “Al Oeste”

from Halo

Crammed Discs - 2017



Daniela Pes, “Illa Sera”

from SPIRA

Tanca Records - 2023



Nilüfer Yanya, “Mutations”

from My Method Actor

Ninja Tune - 2024



Girl Ultra, “5to elemento”

from blush

Big Dada - 2024



Hakushi Hasegawa, “Mouth Flash (Kuchinohanabi)”

from Mahōgakkō

Brainfeeder - 2024



Kit Sebastian, “Metropolis”

from New Internationale

Brainfeeder



Purling Hiss, “Funny Hunny”

from Something - EP

Famous Class - 2016



maya ongaku, “Nuska”

from Approach to Anima

Guruguru Brain - 2023



Blonde Redhead, “Sit Down for Dinner (Part 2)”

from Sit Down for Dinner

section1 - 2023



The Stooges, “No Fun”

from The Stooges (Deluxe Edition)

Rhino/Elektra - 2005

